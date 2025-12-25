Team India's iconic win at Champions Trophy 2025 | Instagram (indiancricketteam)

Mumbai, December 25: The year 2025 turned out to be a very strong year for Indian sports. Indian athletes did well across many games, winning big titles, setting new records and performing strongly at world events. From cricket to athletics and para sports, India continued to grow as a sports nation.

Cricket: India Stay on Top

ICC Women's ODI World Cup: The Indian Women's Cricket Team ,made history by winning their first-ever ICC Women's Cricket World Cup after beating South Africa at Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai in the finals.

ICC Champions Trophy: Team India won the ICC Champions Trophy which was held in the UAE. They defeated New Zealand in the final and managed to win their third title in the history of the tournament. They also remained unbeaten in the entire tournament in the year 2025.

Asia Cup Titles: Indian women and men's cricket team won the Asia Cup titles in the T20 format. Men's team also beat Pakistan three times in the tournament. However, Team India is still awaiting their Asia Cup 2025 Trophy which has been stolen Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi.

Blind World Cup: India created history by winning the Blind Women's T20 World Cup for the first time in Sri Lanka, beating Nepal by seven wickets in the final. The title match was played at the P Sara Oval in Colombo, where India put in a strong all-round performance.

After restricting Nepal to 114 for 5, the Indian team chased down the target with ease, reaching the total with just three wickets lost in 12.1 overs to lift the trophy.

Athletics: Neeraj Chopra Makes History

India’s most memorable moment in athletics came from Neeraj Chopra. At the Doha Diamond League, he crossed the 90-metre mark for the first time with a throw of 90.23m. This was a major step for Indian athletics and placed him among the best javelin throwers in the world.

Chess: India’s Young Stars Shine

Indian chess players continued to impress in 2025. D. Gukesh became the youngest ever World Chess Champion in December 2024, however, he was awarded the country's highest sporting honour, the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award in January, 2025.

Shooting: World-Level Success

Indian shooters once again showed their class at global events. Samrat Rana won the world title in the men's 10m air pistol at the ISSF World Championships. Indian shooters also picked up medals in team events, keeping the country among the best in the sport.

Para Sports: India's Best Showing So Far

Indian para-athletes delivered their best-ever performance at the World Para Athletics Championships. India won a total of 22 medals, including 6 gold, 9 silver and 7 bronze. The results highlighted the hard work and talent of para athletes across the country.

Youth Sports: Strong Future Ahead

India’s young athletes had an excellent year at the Asian Youth Games, recording the country's best-ever medal tally of 48 medals. Their success showed that India's future in sports looks bright.

Special Olympics: India Shines

India managed to secure a record haul of 33 medals at the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games which was held in Turin, Italy.

As 2025 comes to an end, Indian sport is in a good place. Big wins, new records and strong young talent have given fans many reasons to cheer. With better systems and growing support, India now looks ready to aim even higher in the coming years.