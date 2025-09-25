Ravichandran Ashwin Creates History As First Indian Men's Cricketer To Sign For BBL, To Play Second Half For Sydney Thunder In 15th Edition

Ravichandran Ashwin. | (Image Credits: X)

Sydney: R Ashwin on Thursday became the first major Indian cricketer to join the Big Bash League by signing up with Sydney Thunder.

Ashwin recently announced his retirement from the Indian Premier Legaue, making him eligible to play in leagues around the world. The champion off-spinner had said goodbye to international cricket in the middle of the Australia tour last year.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The 39-year-old will be available for the second half of the BBL scheduled from December 14 to January 25.

“Thunder were crystal clear about how they’d use me and brave enough to back it. My conversations with the leadership were excellent, and we’re fully aligned on my role," Ashwin was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“I love how Dave Warner plays the game, and it’s always better when your leader shares your mindset. I can’t wait to perform for the Thunder Nation."

"He's a very competitive guy" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Thunder general manager Trent Copeland called it the biggest signing in BBL history.

"I think it's arguably the biggest signing in BBL history – first Indian legend and an icon of the game," Copeland said.

"He's a very competitive guy but one of the most impressive things has been before I even mentioned a thing about our club, he said, 'I loved what Sam Billings did for you guys last year as the overseas player.

"And if I was to play there, I would really want to make sure I leave a positive impact on Tanveer Sangha and Chris Green'."

Ashwin will be the first India male cricketer to feature in the competition. India-born Unmukt Chand and Nikhil Chaudhary played in the BBL after migrating overseas.

Ashwin has also entered the ILT20 auction, and following its conclusion on January 4, he will join the Thunder for the latter part of the season.

The BCCI bars active Indian players from taking part in foreign leagues while still involved with the national side or the IPL.

A decorated India career saw Ashwin become the country's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests with 537 scalps, behind only Anil Kumble's 619.

In the IPL, Ashwin featured in 221 matches, picking up 187 wickets at 30.22 with best figures of 4/34. He also contributed 833 runs with the bat, including a highest score of 50.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)