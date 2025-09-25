India Squad For West Indies Test Series: Karun Nair Out, Devdutt Padikkal Returns, Ravindra Jadeja Named Vice Captain

Image: BCCI/X

BCCI's chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar on Thursday, September 25 announced 15-member squad for India's upcoming Test series against the West Indies at home. Ravindra Jadeja was named Shubman Gill's deputy, while Karun Nair was dropped after an unconvincing show in England Devdutt Padikkal makes his way back into the Indian team.

Rishabh Pant had to sit out for the foot injury he suffered during the fourth Test against England in Manchester, while Shardul Thakur was also overlooked for the series. There was no place for Sarfaraz Khan either after been overlooked for England series as well.

The board initially planned to make the announcement on Wednesday at a press conference on Dubai during India's Asia Cup 2025 Super Four game against Bangladesh, but it was later postponed to Thursday afternoon.

Gill looks for success at home

Shubman Gill took charge of the Indian Test team during the recent England tour, which the team managed to draw2-2. The series against West Indies will be India's second contest in the fresh World Test Championship cycle and first on home turf.

The opening match of the series will begin on October 2 in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, before the action shifts to Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium for the second and final tie.

The last time India played a Test series at home, they suffered a crushing defeat against New Zealand, which dented their chances to play the World Test Championship Final at Lord's. The Black Caps had inflicted a humiliating 0-3 whitewash last November at home. The last time India were blanked at home was in 2000, in a two-match series against South Africa.