Asia Cup 2025: Mohsin Naqvi Faces Backlash For Using Cristiano Ronaldo Clip To Allegedly Mock India With Jet-Downing Gesture

Mohsin Naqvi | Credits: Twitter

Pakistan Cricket Board chief and Asian Cricket Council president Mohsin Naqvi added more drama to India vs Pakistan tension during Asia Cup 2025 with his latest post on social media. Naqvi on Wednesday uploaded a video of Cristiano Ronaldo on his social media handle in which the football superstar can be seen making gestures of a plane crashing down.

The video is a direct gesture towards Pakistan's claim about shooting down six Indian fighter jets during the cross-border military conflict earlier this year after the Pahalgam terror attack in April.

Fans slam Mohsin Naqvi for provocative tweet

Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan's celebrations during India vs Pakistan under scanner

A similar gesture was made by Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf towards Indian fans, which created a storm on social media. Even ICC is set to launch probe on Pakistan pacer's gesture following the complaint made by the BCCI on Thursday, September 25

Last Sunday Rauf was trolled by Indian fans with “Kohli, Kohli” chants in Dubai. The cricketer responded by mimicking a crashing fighter jet. He repeated the same gesture while celebrating Sanju Samson’s dismissal

As Rauf's actions were not enough, Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan pulled out a “gun-firing” celebration after his half-century, something that caught many viewers off guard after the Pakistani terror attack in Kashmir, India. Despite repeated nagging by Pakistan cricketers, India went onto crush their arch rivals in two matches played so far in the tournament.

There’s a high possibility India will face Pakistan again in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, if the Men In Green beat Bangladesh on Thursday. And if that happens, we can see a whole lot more drama.