'Cricket Must Stay Above All This': PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Issues Statement Amid 'Handshake' Row During Asia Cup 2025; Video

In the latest development surrounding the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 controversies, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has called for cricket to be kept free from political interference. His statement came shortly after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly confirmed that ICC match referee Andy Pycroft had apologised to the Pakistan team’s captain, Salman Ali Agha, and team manager over the recent handshake controversy that followed the India vs Pakistan match.

Naqvi stressed that cricket should remain a sport and not be dragged into political issues. He said, “Cricket is a sport, and it should remain a sport. Cricket must stay above all this.” The remark comes after the PCB expressed strong displeasure over Pycroft’s alleged instructions barring handshakes between the two teams’ captains, which the PCB viewed as a violation of cricket’s spirit and mutual respect.

Following the incident, the PCB lodged a formal complaint and demanded that the ICC investigate the matter under its Code of Conduct. According to reports, Pycroft later met with the Pakistan team’s captain Salman Ali Agha and team manager, offering an apology and describing the incident as a miscommunication.

Naqvi also revealed that the board had explored all options, including potentially withdrawing from the tournament. He consulted with former PCB chairmen Najam Sethi and Ramiz Raja before deciding to continue, stating that such a drastic step could damage the game and the spirit of competition. He thanked the Pakistani public for standing with the board during this sensitive time and said the dignity of the country was preserved.

In addition to addressing the controversy, Naqvi hinted at an internal review within the PCB. He said that the selection committee would evaluate player performances following the Asia Cup, suggesting that the board remains committed to accountability on and off the field.