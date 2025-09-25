 'Frankly We Expected A Little Bit More...': Ajit Agarkar Opens Up On Decision To Drop Karun Nair For West Indies Test Series
'Frankly We Expected A Little Bit More...': Ajit Agarkar Opens Up On Decision To Drop Karun Nair For West Indies Test Series

Nair played four out of the five Tests during the England tour, where he ended up scoring just 205 runs, with one fifty to his name. The Karnataka batter made his return to the Indian team after more than 3000 days

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 02:05 PM IST
Image: BCCI/X

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained the reason behind dropping Karun Nair for the upcoming 2 match Test series against West Indies. Nair, who recently returned to the test format during the England tour, failed to make an impact, scoring just one half-century in the limited opportunities presented to him.

Speaking to reporters in Dubai, Agarkar said, "We expected more from Karun Nair, can't be just one innings. Padikkal offers more. We would like to give 15-20 chances to everyone but it is not possible in these circumstances".

The 33-year-old was replaced by Devdutt Padikkal for the series. Speaking on left-handers' inclusion into the team, Agarkar said, “Padikkal has been in the Test squad against Australia, and he played in Dharamshala, where he got a fifty. He has been in decent form with India A,"

Ravindra Jadeja named vice captain, Bumrah returns

Ravindra Jadeja was named Shubman Gill's deputy for the West Indies series after Rishabh Pant failed to recover from his injury. Pant has been sidelined by a fractured toe he sustained during India’s tour of England. The wicketkeeper batsman failed to recover in time from the injury.

Speaking about Jadeja being named as deputy, Agarkar said, “Jaddu has been one of top performers with a lot of experience. So that’s essentially the reason,"

Jadeja was one of India’s standout performers in England, scoring 516 runs across the series, including a century and five fifties. The 36-year-old Jadeja will be a part of a four-man Indian spin-bowling attack, alongside Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel.

India vs West Indies series date

The opening match of the series will begin on October 2 in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, before the action shifts to Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium for the second and final tie.

