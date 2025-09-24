'Since He Got The Captaincy...': Ishant Sharma Makes A Huge Statement About Shubman Gill Amid Asia Cup 2025; Video

Image: Shubman Gill/Raj Shamani/Instagram/YouTube

During a candid conversation on Raj Shamani’s podcast, veteran Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma opened up about a range of topics, including the evolution of Indian cricket and the emergence of new leaders in the team. One name that stood out in the discussion was Shubman Gill, India’s young Test captain. When asked specifically about Gill’s leadership, Ishant had a thoughtful response, praising the positive impact the role has had on the young batter.

“Since he got the captaincy, many players perform better in terms of responsibility. That's with him,” Ishant said, highlighting how Gill’s approach to leadership has translated into improved performances within the team.

Shubman Gill has quickly grown into the captaincy role. Known for his calm demeanor and elegant batting, Gill has brought a fresh energy to the side, combining youthful confidence with strategic maturity.

With India set to host West Indies in a two-Test series starting October 2, all eyes will be on Shubman Gill, not just for his runs, but for how he continues to grow as a leader. Ishant Sharma’s endorsement adds another layer of belief to the rising expectations surrounding Indian cricket’s newest Test skipper.

Rinku Singh Pulls Shubman Gill & Abhishek Sharma Away After Flare-Up With Haris Rauf During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video

Tensions ran high during the high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan as Indian batters Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma got into a fiery on-field altercation with Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf. The incident, which occurred midway through India’s chase in Abu Dhabi, quickly grabbed attention and triggered immediate intervention from players on both sides.

The drama unfolded in the early overs of India’s innings, when Shubman Gill played a crisp stroke to the boundary, prompting an aggressive reaction from Rauf. What began as a charged stare and a few words soon escalated into a heated verbal exchange between Rauf and the Indian openers. Abhishek Sharma, who was at the non-striker’s end, also joined in, visibly backing his batting partner as tensions mounted.

What made the moment even more dramatic was the unexpected involvement of Indian reserve players. Rinku Singh and Harshit Rana, who were seated on the sidelines, rushed onto the ground to diffuse the tension. Rinku Singh was seen physically pulling Shubman Gill away from the confrontation in an effort to calm him down.

The umpires quickly intervened, warning the players and restoring order before play resumed. While no physical contact occurred, the verbal intensity was enough to spark reactions from fans and commentators alike. The incident, caught on camera, quickly went viral on social media, with fans from both nations weighing in.

This isn’t the first time tempers have flared during an India-Pakistan encounter, and given the stakes involved in a Super 4 clash, emotions were always expected to run high. However, the fiery face-off between Gill, Abhishek, and Rauf added a layer of drama to an already tense game.