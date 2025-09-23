India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4, Live Streaming: Where & When To Watch The Thrilling Match In India?

Image: ACC//BCCIX

The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash between India and Bangladesh is set to light up the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 8:00 PM IST on September 24. With both teams still in contention for a spot in the final, the match promises high stakes, intensity, and no shortage of drama. For India, a win would all but confirm their place in the final, while Bangladesh will look to pull off an upset and keep their hopes alive.

India enter the contest as the clear favourites, having maintained an unbeaten run in the tournament so far. They defeated Pakistan comfortably in their Super 4 opener, with Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill continuing their fine form at the top. Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy have also played key roles with the ball, building pressure in the middle overs and containing the opposition with disciplined spells.

Bangladesh, however, have reason to believe. They stunned Sri Lanka in their previous Super 4 match, thanks to a composed chase and key contributions from Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy. Their bowlers, especially Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman, were impressive with both the new ball and at the death.

The pitch in Dubai is expected to be batting-friendly under lights, though it can slow down a bit in the second innings. Historically, teams chasing have had a slight edge at this venue, which could influence the captain’s decision at the toss. Fielding and death-over execution will be crucial for both sides, particularly in a tournament where net run rate could still play a part in qualification scenarios.

With players like Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Kuldeep Yadav on one side, and Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan, and Mustafizur on the other, fans can expect an entertaining contest between a dominant Indian side and a fearless Bangladesh team eager to prove themselves. While India look to stay unbeaten and book a spot in the final, Bangladesh will fight with everything to stay in the hunt.

Squad Details

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin

When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 match?

The toss for the match between India vs Bangladesh in Dubai will take place at 7:30 PM IST, while the play will kickstart at 8:00 PM IST. Fans in India can catch the action on Sony Sports Network in India.

The live streaming of the same will take place on the SonyLiv App and Website.