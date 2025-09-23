Rinku Singh Pulls Shubman Gill & Abhishek Sharma Away After Flare-Up With Haris Rauf During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video

Image: Sony LIV/ X

Tensions ran high during the high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan as Indian batters Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma got into a fiery on-field altercation with Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf. The incident, which occurred midway through India’s chase in Abu Dhabi, quickly grabbed attention and triggered immediate intervention from players on both sides.

The drama unfolded in the early overs of India’s innings, when Shubman Gill played a crisp stroke to the boundary, prompting an aggressive reaction from Rauf. What began as a charged stare and a few words soon escalated into a heated verbal exchange between Rauf and the Indian openers. Abhishek Sharma, who was at the non-striker’s end, also joined in, visibly backing his batting partner as tensions mounted.

What made the moment even more dramatic was the unexpected involvement of Indian reserve players. Rinku Singh and Harshit Rana, who were seated on the sidelines, rushed onto the ground to diffuse the tension. Rinku Singh was seen physically pulling Shubman Gill away from the confrontation in an effort to calm him down.

The umpires quickly intervened, warning the players and restoring order before play resumed. While no physical contact occurred, the verbal intensity was enough to spark reactions from fans and commentators alike. The incident, caught on camera, quickly went viral on social media, with fans from both nations weighing in.

This isn’t the first time tempers have flared during an India-Pakistan encounter, and given the stakes involved in a Super 4 clash, emotions were always expected to run high. However, the fiery face-off between Gill, Abhishek, and Rauf added a layer of drama to an already tense game.

'Ye Do Ladko Ne Jo Harkat...': Irfan Pathan Slams Sahibzada Farhan & Haris Rauf Over On-Field Behaviour During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video

The high-stakes India vs Pakistan Super 4 match at the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai did not just deliver intense cricket on the field, it also brought with it a fair share of controversy. Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has strongly criticized Pakistan players Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf for their aggressive and provocative conduct during the game, calling it reflective of their upbringing and mindset.

On his YouTube channel, Irfan Pathan took aim at Sahibzada Farhan’s controversial “gunshot” celebration. The incident drew immediate backlash on social media and from former cricketers, including Pathan.

Adding to the on-field tension was Haris Rauf’s heated exchange with Indian openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma during the second innings. Rauf was visibly animated and exchanged words with both batters during his spell, particularly after being dispatched for boundaries. The aggression, while not uncommon in high-voltage games, crossed a line according to many viewers, including Pathan.

Expressing his disappointment, Pathan said, “Ye do ladko (Rauf and Farhan) ne jo harkat kari hai, ye sirf unki tarbiyat batata hai ki ye kahan se aaye hai aur ye kya karte hai.” (What these two boys (Rauf and Farhan) have done only reflects their upbringing, where they come from and what they represent.)

The Asia Cup fixture saw India convincingly defeat Pakistan by six wickets, thanks in large part to a dominant opening stand by Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma. However, the match will be remembered as much for the confrontations and theatrics as for the cricket itself.