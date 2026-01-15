WPL 2026: UP Warriorz Beat Mumbai Indians In Thriller, Chase Down 161 & Finish Off With A Wide | X

Navi Mumbai, January 15: UP Warriorz pulled off a brilliant run chase to defeat Mumbai Indians in a high-scoring Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 match at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Chasing 162, UPW kept cool under pressure and crossed the target in the final over to seal an impressive win.

Mumbai had earlier posted 161/5 in their 20 overs. Nat Sciver-Brunt was the star with a powerful 65 off 43 balls, smashing boundaries and keeping Mumbai's innings steady. Amanjot Kaur (38 off 33) and Nicola Carey (32 off 20) also chipped in to push MI to a competitive total.

In reply, UP Warriorz started well and stayed ahead of the required rate for most of the chase. Captain Meg Lanning set the tone with 25 off 26, while Phoebe Litchfield added a handy 25 off 22. But the standout of the match was Harleen Deol, who played a match-winning knock of 64 not out off 39 balls, hitting 12 boundaries and showing excellent timing.

Chloe Tryon provided the finishing touch with a blazing cameo of 27 off just 11 balls, including four boundaries and a six. UPW finished on 162/3 in 18.1 overs, completing the chase with almost two overs to spare.

For Mumbai, the bowlers found it tough to contain the Warriorz in the middle overs. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr tried to break the partnership, but Harleen's composure and Tryon's power hitting proved too good in the end.

This win gives UP Warriorz huge confidence going forward, while Mumbai Indians will look to bounce back quickly after letting a defendable total slip away.