DC Vs UPW: Harleen Deol 'Retired Out' Call Backfires For UP Warriorz As Delhi Capitals Clinch 1st Win Of WPL 2026

Delhi Capitals finished on the right side of a nail biting thriller in the WPL 2026. On a sluggish wicket at the DY Patil Stadium, the Capitals took the game to final ball of the match before sealing a 7-wicket win over the UP Warriorz on Wednesday. Both teams entered the clash without a win, with the Capitals ending that streak.

One of the biggest talking points from the game would be the Warriorz decision to retire out Harleen Deol. The India star was batting well on 47 off 36 balls as the rest of the middle order struggled. However, coach Abhishek Nayar called back her back much to her disappointment.

UP only scored 13 runs in their last 3 overs, which eventually turned out to be where they lost the game. The Meg Lanning-side lost as many as six wickets in the last five overs and managed just 24 runs.

Chasing 155, Lizelle Lee did bulk of the work in the run chase for Delhi Capitals with 67 off 44 balls. Her knock included eight fours and three cracking sixes. Jemimah Rodrigues injected some late momentum after Laura Wolvaardt struggled to get going.

The match somehow stretched to the last ball after a cruising Delhi Capitals could not get the job done earlier. Sophie Ecclestone bowled a solid 20th over but Delhi Capitals managed to save the blushes as Wolvaardt hit the winning four.