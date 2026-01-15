Prank Gone Too Far: Fan Applies To Buy PSL's Multan Sultans As Joke, Gets Official Reply From Pakistan Cricket Board

Fan Applies To Buy PSL's Multan Sultans As Joke, Gets Official Reply From Pakistan Cricket Board | X

Mumbai, January 15: What started as a harmless prank has now turned into an unexpectedly serious cricket business moment. A social media user jokingly applied to bid for the controversial Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Multan Sultans. The internet user never expected a reply from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). However, to his surprise the PCB emailed back asking for his KYC documents.

PCB sent a formal acknowledgement expressing delight at receiving his Expression of Interest, along with KYC forms and a request for official documents needed to continue the bidding process. Suddenly, a light-hearted prank was one KYC form away from becoming a real PSL franchise conversation. The incident left the prankster stunned, amused and borderline panicking.

The user identified as "@PantasticNoah" on social media platform X shared the screenshot of the email conversation between him and the Pakistani cricket board. He shared the post with the caption, "Yesterday, I applied to bid for the PSL team Multan Sultans jokingly Today, I actually got a reply from the Pakistan Cricket Board."

The user also attached the KYC form which included sections for registering a bidding entity, trading names and supporting identification proofs - the kind of serious stuff that makes you rethink your own joke.

He also admitted that he never expected the prank to go past the "send email and laugh about it" stage. Instead, he accidentally walked straight into the world of franchise cricket ownership, which is a world usually filled with businessman, corporates and investors, not fans pulling pranks for a laugh.

The most hilarious part of the conversation is how formal the reply was from PCB. It did not suspect that it was a joke and they processed it like a legitimate application. This shows that in modern cricket leagues, new franchise bidders can come from all corners of the world.

The social media users reacted to the social media post. One of the users said, "PSL management is a joke and PSL itself is a joke." Another user said, "Don't tell me you have written on behalf of gmr group."

A user also said, "Kharid le bhai, 20-30 rupye ki baat h." The user should have continued with the prank as it would have been exciting to see the replies from the Pakistani board.