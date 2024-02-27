'Strike Rate's Good Too': Simon Doull Takes Cheeky Dig At Babar Azam After His 100 In PSL 9; Watch Video

Babar Azam with Simon Doull at the post-match presentation. | (Credits: Twitter)

Veteran commentator Simon Doull gave a cheeky response at the post-match presentation to Babar Azam following his century in PSL 9 game for Peshawar Zalmi against Islamabad United. With Babar finishing unbeaten at 111 off 63 deliveries, striking at 176.19, Doull singled it out during the presentation ceremony as the video went viral on social media.

Babar has often come under criticism for playing with a low strike rate and failing to up the ante at the correct stages on multiple occasions despite being set. However, the 29-year-old brought his A game on Monday against Islamabad United, reaching the three-figure mark off 59 balls, with his 63-ball knock including 14 fours and 2 sixes to propel Zalmi to 201.

Meanwhile, Doull congratulated Babar and said 'Strike rate's good too'.

NO WAY SIMON DOULL 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CFzsyYjEOI — عثمان (@usmssss) February 26, 2024

Babar Azam's 11th T20 century and two catches fashion Peshawar Zalmi's narrow win:

With the former Pakistan captain registering an astonishing 11th hundred in T20 cricket, Zalmi's total rose to 206. However, Islamabad United gave it a good run of money as Colin Munro and Azam Khan stitched a 108-run partnership. However, their back-to-back dismissals meant that the United collapsed from 181-3 to 193-9 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Babar took the important catches of Azam Khan and Imad Wasim as Zalmi prevailed by 8 runs through to their 3rd victory of the season.