PSL 2024: Shoaib Malik's Wife Sana Javed Teased With Sania Mirza's Name During Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Match; Watch

Shoaib Malik and wife Sana Javed, and Sania Mirza | Credits: Instagram

Karachi Kings all-rounder Shoaib Malik's third wife Sana Javed was teased with Sania Mirza's during the Pakistan Super League 2024 (PSL) match against Multan Sultans on Sunday, January 18.

For unversed, Shoaib Malik married Sana Javed after divorcing his second wife and former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. Mirza's family confirmed that she divorced Shoaib Malik divorced few months ago before her ex-husband and former Pakistan all-rounder tied the knot again.

In a viral video, A guy can be heard calling 'Sania Mirza' when Sana Javed was leaving the ground after the match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at Multan Cricket Ground. But, Pakistani actress was visibly unhappy as he gave a look to the person who was chanting Shoaib Malik' ex-wife name.

Shoaib Malik married Sania Mirza in a traditional Muslim ceremony in Hyderabad in 2010. Prior to tying knot with Mirza, former Pakistan all-rounder married Ayesha Siddqiue, who was his first wife.

In 2018, Malik and Mirza became parents to a Baby boy Izhaan Mirza Malik. However, things were not well between the couple over the last couple of years. It was revealed by Shoaib Malik's sister that the former India tennis player was fed up with his extra martial affairs.

The speculations of their divorce were doing rounds when Sania Mirza started to put cryptic posts on her Instagram handle. However, she remained tight-lipped until her family confirmed divorce with Malik after Pakistani cricketer's wedding.