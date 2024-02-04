Pak Journalist Claims Sania Mirza's Son Izhaan 'Mentally Disturbed' With Bullying In School Over Shoaib Malik's 3rd Marriage

Indian tennis queen Sania Mirza and her former husband Shoaib Malik's son Izhaan is allegedly being bullied in school over his father's third marriage, according to Pakistani media reports.

Samaa TV journalist Naeem Hanif reportedly had a chat with Mirza after Malik announced his marriage with Pakistani actress and model Sana Javed last month.

Izhaan stops going to school over bullying

Hanif claims Izhaan Malik Mirza has been "mentally disturbed" with the treatment that is being dished out to him in school. His classmates are allegedly questioning and teasing him over Malik's recent announcement.

She went on to add that Izhaan has stopped going to school and Mirza is extremely worried about his "mental well-being".

Sania, Izhaan shift to Hyderabad

Mirza and her five-year-old son were living in Dubai all this while but they shifted back to Hyderabad after the divorce.

Malik meanwhile, went back to Pakistan after separating with Mirza where he was being linked with several actresses and models.

Mirza was Malik's second wife after Ayesha Siddiqui. Javed meanwhile, was married to Pakistani actor and singer Umair Jaswal but divorced him to get hitched with the cricketer.

Malik's family not happy with his 3rd marriage

None of the former Pakistan cricket team captain's family members attended his third wedding and were also unhappy with his decision to divorce Mirza, claimed Malik's sister.

Malik and Mirza have been separated for at least a couple of years after he was linked with Pakistani actress Ayesha Umar.