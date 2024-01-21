'Divorced For a Few Months': Sania Mirza Breaks Silence, 'Wishes Shoaib Malik Well' For 3rd Marriage With Sana Javed

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza | Twitter

Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik were divorced for a few months, the Indian tennis legend revealed through a social media post from her sister Anam's account.

The revelation comes a day after the former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik announced his third marriage with actress Sana Javed on Instagram.

Sania's father Imran Mirza had earlier stated that she took a "Khula" from Malik to separate herself from the marriage, which is the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband unilaterally.

Mirza family releases statement

"Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eyes. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!" Anam Mirza posted the joint statement.

"At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy," the Mirza family further added.

Malik and Javed's past marriages

Malik was earlier married to Ayesha Siddiqui before he tied the knot with Sania Mirza in Hyderabad in 2010.

Sana Javed meanwhile, was married to Pakistani singer Umair Jaswal but they divorced each other in November last year.

Sania and Malik are co-parenting their 5-year-old son Izhaan, who stays with his mother in Dubai. Malik shifted to Karachi after separating with Sania in 2022.

Pakistani media reported that none of Malik's family members attended his private nikah ceremony with Javed as they were not happy with his divorce with Sania.

Malik's sister has also claimed that "Sania was tied of Malik's extra-marital affairs".