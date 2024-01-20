'Biwiyon Ka Mazaak Udana': Sania Mirza's Remark From Pak TV Show Goes Viral After Shoaib Malik's 3rd Marriage

Sania Mirza's remark from PAK Tv show goes viral. | (Credits: Twitter/Screengrab)

With former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik's marriage with renowned actress Sana Javed gaining becoming a hot topic, the former's ex-wife's Sania Mirza's comment from a TV show has gone viral. Before their separation, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik used to host a show named 'Mirza Malik show' and the former commented that Pakistan's cricketers' favourite topic is making fun of their wives.

With the couple hosting ex-Pakistan speedster Wahab Riaz, Malik stated that men have to take scoldings from parents from the outset, followed by their wives. Sania followed it by retaliating:

"I want to tell everybody on this show and I think Zainab will agree with me. Koi bhi Pakistan cricketers ki favourite topic hai biwiyon ka mazaak udaana."

Stop insulting your wives in front of your relatives or friends! Say "NO" to wife jokes and give them the respect they deserve 💯♥️ pic.twitter.com/DfO8mq7abN — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 20, 2024

(I want to tell everybody on this show and I think Zainab will agree with me. Any Pakistan cricketers' favourite topic is making fun of their wives)