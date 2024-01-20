 'Sania Mirza Was Tired Of Shoaib Malik's Extra-Marital Affairs', Claims Ex-Pakistan Captain's Sister
It has been claimed that Shoaib Malik has married for the third time amid speculations of his divorce with former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza.

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik threw a big surprise by marrying Pakistani actress Sana Javed on Saturday, January 20. The 41-year-old took to his Instagram handle to confirm the news of his marriage, with a caption, "Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs.".

It has been claimed that Shoaib Malik has married for the third time amid speculations of his divorce with former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. Malik and Mirza have been in the news over the last couple of years following the rumours of their separation. It was reported that two were living separately over a year.

Though Shoaib Malik began his new married life, it is unsure whether former Pakistan skipper and Sania Mirza have officially parted ways despite Indian tennis queen cryptic 'Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard' Instagram post.

However, things are not well in Shoaib Malik's family. The report has been emerged none of the family members attended Malik's wedding as they were disappointed with former Pakistan Cricketer's decision to get married again.

As per the report by The Pakistan Daily, Shoaib Malik's sisters have expressed serious concern over his divorce with Sania Mirza. The reported that former Indian tennis players was unhappy with Malik's extra marital affairs.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza tied the knot in traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding in 2010. However, their marriage became controversial after another Indian women Ayesha Siddique claimed to be former Pakistan captain's first wife.

