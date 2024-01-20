'Sania Mirza Was Tired Of Shoaib Malik's Extra-Marital Affairs', Claims Ex-Pakistan Captain's Sister

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik after marriage with Sana Javed | Credits: Twitter

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik threw a big surprise by marrying Pakistani actress Sana Javed on Saturday, January 20. The 41-year-old took to his Instagram handle to confirm the news of his marriage, with a caption, "Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs.".

It has been claimed that Shoaib Malik has married for the third time amid speculations of his divorce with former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. Malik and Mirza have been in the news over the last couple of years following the rumours of their separation. It was reported that two were living separately over a year.

Though Shoaib Malik began his new married life, it is unsure whether former Pakistan skipper and Sania Mirza have officially parted ways despite Indian tennis queen cryptic 'Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard' Instagram post.

However, things are not well in Shoaib Malik's family. The report has been emerged none of the family members attended Malik's wedding as they were disappointed with former Pakistan Cricketer's decision to get married again.

As per the report by The Pakistan Daily, Shoaib Malik's sisters have expressed serious concern over his divorce with Sania Mirza. The reported that former Indian tennis players was unhappy with Malik's extra marital affairs.

Exclusive: None of Shoaib Malik's family members attended his third wedding with divorced actress Sana Javed. Malik's sisters have expressed serious concerns over his divorce with Tennis star Sania Mirza. It is claimed that Sania was tired of Malik's extra marital affairs. pic.twitter.com/5UU5ZmxHtr — The Pakistan Daily (@ThePakDaily) January 20, 2024

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza tied the knot in traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding in 2010. However, their marriage became controversial after another Indian women Ayesha Siddique claimed to be former Pakistan captain's first wife.