 Ex-Pakistan Captain Shoaib Malik Ties Knot Again After Divorce With Indian Tennis Star Sania Mirza
With Sohaib Malik beginning his new married life, it can be confirmed that former Pakistan cricketer and Indian tennis queen Sania Mirza have officially parted ways.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Saturday, January 20, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
Sohaib Malik with his wife Sana Javed after marriage | Credits: Instagram/Sohaib Malik

Amid ongoing speculations of divorce between Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza, former Pakistan captain has officially married again in a traditional Pakistani wedding ceremony.

Former Pakistan captain took his Instagram handle to confirm his marriage with Sana Javed along with a caption, "Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs" - وَخَلَقْنَاكُمْ أَزْوَاجًا"

With Shoaib Malik beginning his new married life, it can be confirmed that former Pakistan cricketer and Indian tennis queen Sania Mirza have officially parted ways.

Recently, Sania Mirza added a fire to the fuel to speculations of divorce with former Pakistan cricketer by sharing 'Marriage Is Hard. Divorce is Hard' cryptic post on her Instagram story. The post further mentions how everything in life is hard, leaving one to make their own choices to overcome challenges.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza were reportedly living separately for over a year, sparking rumours of their separation. However, the two have remained silent about their marriage status but cryptic posts on their social media have left fans concerned and confused in recent past.

article-image

