 'Divorce Is Hard': Sania Mirza's Instagram Story Reignites Rumours Of Separation With Shoaib Malik
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Divorce Is Hard': Sania Mirza's Instagram Story Reignites Rumours Of Separation With Shoaib Malik

'Divorce Is Hard': Sania Mirza's Instagram Story Reignites Rumours Of Separation With Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have been tight-lipped about the status of their marriage although their cryptic posts on social media have left fans concerned on several occasions in the recent past.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
article-image

Indian tennis queen Sania Mirza has fuelled fresh rumours of a divorce with husband Shoaib Malik after posting a cryptic message on her Instagram story on Wednesday.

The former tennis star and ex-Pakistan cricket team captain have reportedly been living separately for over a year now.

News of trouble in paradise started in 2022 after Shoaib Malik's photoshoot with Pakistani actress and model Ayesha Omar went viral on social media and raised a lot of eyebrows in India and Pakistan alike.

Sania's latest post on Insta, has further added fuel to that fire.

"Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard," reads the first line of the post shared by the 37-year-old, who is currently covering the Australian Open 2024 as a tennis expert. The post further mentions how everything in life is "hard" and we just have to make wise choices to overcome the challenges that we face.

Read Also
'I'm Done': Sania Mirza's Cryptic Instagram Story Sparks Fresh Rumours Of Divorce With Shoaib Malik
article-image

End of a fairytale?

Sania and Malik, who got hitched in 2010, have been tight-lipped about the status of their marriage although their cryptic posts on social media have left fans concerned on several occasions in the recent past.

Malik changed his Instagram Bio in August last year from 'Husband to a superwoman Sania Mirza' to just "Father to One True Blessing".

Sania meanwhile, removed all of her pictures with Malik from her social media accounts and living in Dubai with her son Izhaan Malik Mirza. Malik shifted back to Pakistan after the alleged separation.

Both have reportedly been co-parenting their five-year-old son Izhaan Malik Mirza, who was born in April 2018.

Read Also
Shoaib Malik Sparks Divorce Rumours With Sania Mirza Again After Changing Instagram Bio
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICC Rankings: Axar Patel And Yashasvi Jaiswal Surge After Their Recent Outings

ICC Rankings: Axar Patel And Yashasvi Jaiswal Surge After Their Recent Outings

'Will Actually Take A Picture & Post It Up': Shamar Joseph On Taking Maiden Wicket Of Steve Smith In...

'Will Actually Take A Picture & Post It Up': Shamar Joseph On Taking Maiden Wicket Of Steve Smith In...

Sue Redfern Becomes First ICC-Appointed Female Neutral Umpire For Bilateral Series

Sue Redfern Becomes First ICC-Appointed Female Neutral Umpire For Bilateral Series

IND vs ENG Tests: England Could Open Bowling With Two Spinners, Hints James Anderson

IND vs ENG Tests: England Could Open Bowling With Two Spinners, Hints James Anderson

KL Rahul Visits Shri Mookambika Temple In Udupi Ahead Of England Test Series

KL Rahul Visits Shri Mookambika Temple In Udupi Ahead Of England Test Series