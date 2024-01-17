'Divorce Is Hard': Sania Mirza's Instagram Story Reignites Rumours Of Separation With Shoaib Malik

Indian tennis queen Sania Mirza has fuelled fresh rumours of a divorce with husband Shoaib Malik after posting a cryptic message on her Instagram story on Wednesday.

The former tennis star and ex-Pakistan cricket team captain have reportedly been living separately for over a year now.

News of trouble in paradise started in 2022 after Shoaib Malik's photoshoot with Pakistani actress and model Ayesha Omar went viral on social media and raised a lot of eyebrows in India and Pakistan alike.

Sania's latest post on Insta, has further added fuel to that fire.

"Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard," reads the first line of the post shared by the 37-year-old, who is currently covering the Australian Open 2024 as a tennis expert. The post further mentions how everything in life is "hard" and we just have to make wise choices to overcome the challenges that we face.

End of a fairytale?

Sania and Malik, who got hitched in 2010, have been tight-lipped about the status of their marriage although their cryptic posts on social media have left fans concerned on several occasions in the recent past.

Malik changed his Instagram Bio in August last year from 'Husband to a superwoman Sania Mirza' to just "Father to One True Blessing".

Sania meanwhile, removed all of her pictures with Malik from her social media accounts and living in Dubai with her son Izhaan Malik Mirza. Malik shifted back to Pakistan after the alleged separation.

Both have reportedly been co-parenting their five-year-old son Izhaan Malik Mirza, who was born in April 2018.