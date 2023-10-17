'I'm Done': Sania Mirza's Cryptic Instagram Story Sparks Fresh Rumours Of Divorce With Shoaib Malik

Indian tennis queen Sania Mirza sparked fresh rumours of divorce with her Pakistani husband Shoaib Malik after posting a cryptic story on Instagram on Monday.

Mirza and former Pakistan captain Malik have been living separately for over a year now and co-parenting their five-year-old son Izhaan, according to reports. The 36-year-old former Indian tennis player lives with her son Izhaan in Dubai while Malik resides in Pakistan.

Mirza, who retired from professional tennis earlier this year, recently took to her Instagram story to post a message which her fans think is a clear message that she has split from her husband.

"If I am communicating, I care. If I am quiet, I'm done," Mirza wrote on her Insta story.

The couple has been tight-lipped about the status of their marriage although their cryptic posts on social media have added fuel to fire on several occasions in the recent past.

Malik changed his Instagram Bio in August from 'Husband to a superwoman Sania Mirza' to just "Father to One True Blessing", which again made fans wonder if he has divorced Mirza or not.

Notably, Malik does not feature in Mirza's Instagram profile at all after she removed all his pictures, barring one, from her profile.

Trouble in paradise

Rumours of trouble in their paradise have been doing the rounds since last year ever since Malik's photoshoot with a Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar raised eyebrows in both countries.

The Mirza and Malik's cross-border marriage in 2010 added a unique dimension to their public personas, highlighting the power of sports to transcend boundaries and bring people together.

The couple was blessed with a baby boy in April 2018 whom they named Izhaan Mirza Malik.