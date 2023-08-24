 'Bura Phas Gaya Hai': Pakistani Politician Opens Up On Shoaib Malik-Sania Mirza Divorce Rumours
Pakistani political leader Firdous Ashiq Awan has added fuel to the fire amid reports of Shoaib Malik-Sania Mirza divorce reports emerging

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
Pakistani politician has commented on the divorce rumours between Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza

With reports regarding divorce of Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza grabbing some headlines in the past few days, Pakistani political leader Firdous Ashiq Awan has issued a strong verdict relating to the same. Firdous revealed that she had already doubted their longevity when the marriage ceremony was taking place a decade ago.

Since they got married in 2013, Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik have been one of the most well-liked public couples. However, there have been more frequent reports in recent months that the couple is considering divorcing. One of the most critical points in this rumour was Sania Mirza changing her name in her Instagram bio.

During Firdous' recent appearance on the show named, ‘Hasna Mana Hai’, the 53-year-old said:

'Puttar, bara bura phas gaya hai.'

She also joked and added:

'Jab tak mohabbat ka bhoot sawar hai. Ye chalay ga.'

Shoaib Malik still available to play for Pakistan:

Meanwhile,

I have retired from Tests and ODIs. I had great stats when I was dropped, I am still available to play T20I cricket for Pakistan, but I don't expect anything from the captain or selectors. Zero expectations, and will play till I am enjoying

