Vihaan Malhotra, Aaron George Set To Lead India U19 A & B Team In Triangular Series |

Mumbai: The BCCI’s Junior Cricket Committee on Thursday announced the India A U19 and India B U19 squads for the upcoming U19 Triangular Series, to be held at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru, from November 17 to 30. Punjab batter Vihaan Malhotra will captain India U19 A, while Hyderabad’s Aaron George will lead India U19 B in the competition, which also features Afghanistan U19 as the third participating team.

The series will serve as a key platform for India’s emerging cricketers to showcase their skills ahead of next year’s ICC U19 World Cup selection cycle.

Malhotra will be assisted by Abhigyan Kundu (Mumbai) as vice-captain and wicketkeeper, while Vedant Trivedi (Gujarat) will serve as George’s deputy in the B team.

Two promising youngsters, Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, were not considered for selection. Mhatre is currently playing the Ranji Trophy, while Sooryavanshi has been picked for the India A squad for the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup.

The triangular series begins on November 17 with India U19 A taking on India U19 B, followed by India U19 B facing Afghanistan U19 on November 19, and India U19 A meeting Afghanistan U19 on November 21. The teams will meet again on November 23, 25, and 27 before the final on November 30. All matches will start at 9:30 AM at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru.

India U19 A squad:

Vihaan Malhotra (C) (PCA), Abhigyan Kundu (VC & WK) (MCA), Wafi Kachchhi (HYD CA), Vansh Acharya (SCA), Vineeth V.K (TNCA), Lakshya Raichandani (CAU), A. Rapole (WK) (HYD CA), Kanishk Chouhan (HAR), Khilan A Patel (GCA), Anmoljeet Singh (PCA), Mohamed Enaan (KCA), Henil Patel (GCA), Ashutosh Mahida (BCA), Aditya Rawat (CAU), Mohammed Malik (HYD CA).

India U19 B squad:

Aaron George (C) (HYD CA), Vedant Trivedi (VC) (GCA), Yuvraj Gohil (SCA), Maulyarajsinh Chavda (GCA), Rahul Kumar (PCA), Harvansh Singh (WK) (SCA), Anvay Dravid (WK) (KSCA), R.S. Ambrish (TNCA), B.K. Kishore (TNCA), Naman Pushpak (MCA), Hemchudeshan J (TNCA), Udhav Mohan (DDCA), Ishan Sood (PCA), D Deepesh (TNCA), Rohit Kumar Das (CAB).