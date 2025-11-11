Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Confirms Lionel Messi's Hyderabad Visit On December 13 As Part Of 'GOAT India Tour 2025'

Image: Lionel Messi/Instagram

Lionel Messi, one of the greatest footballers in history, is set to visit Hyderabad on December 13, 2025, as part of his much-awaited “GOAT India Tour 2025.” The confirmation came from Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who made the official announcement after unveiling a new poster of Messi’s visit. The news has sparked immense excitement among Indian football fans, who are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the Argentine superstar in the City of Pearls.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy hosted a meeting at his Jubilee Hills residence, where he received a football signed by Messi’s team and released the official poster marking the occasion. The announcement has positioned Hyderabad as one of the key stops on Messi’s India tour, which will also cover other major cities such as Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

Initially, a friendly match involving Argentina was planned in Kochi, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the venue was changed, and Hyderabad emerged as one of the prime destinations for Messi’s appearance.

Preparations are already underway in Hyderabad, with local sports authorities and football academies planning various events to celebrate Messi’s visit. Reports suggest that friendly matches, fan marches, and community engagement activities are being organised to mark the occasion. The state administration is also ramping up security measures, anticipating massive crowds of fans eager to catch a glimpse of the football legend.

Lionel Messi’s upcoming Hyderabad visit is more than just a sports event; it is a cultural celebration that bridges India’s passion for sports with global football heritage. With the government’s support and the city’s enthusiastic fanbase, Hyderabad is gearing up to welcome the GOAT in style on December 13, a date that is sure to be etched in the memories of millions of football lovers across the nation.

Lionel Messi In Mumbai 2025: Additional Tickets To Go On Sale Soon For December 14 Event At Wankhede Stadium

Excitement is reaching fever pitch as football legend Lionel Messi is all set to visit India for the much-awaited “GOAT India Tour 2025”, with Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium chosen as the grand venue for his appearance on December 14. Organizers have confirmed that additional tickets will be going on sale soon, sparking a new wave of anticipation among fans eager to witness the Argentine maestro in person.

The event promises to be nothing short of a spectacle, as the Wankhede Stadium will be transformed into a massive fan-festival hub, blending the electric atmosphere of football passion with entertainment, music, and celebration. Fans from across India and even abroad are expected to flock to Mumbai to catch a glimpse of Messi, widely hailed as the “Greatest of All Time,” in what is being described as one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year.

For Indian football enthusiasts, Messi’s visit represents a dream come true. His journey from Rosario’s streets to global glory has inspired millions, and now, his presence in India marks a rare opportunity for fans to connect with their idol in person.

With the countdown underway, the “GOAT India Tour 2025” promises to be more than just a sporting spectacle, it’s a celebration of football, fandom, and the magic of Lionel Messi himself.

Visit the Official Ticket Platform

Fans can book their tickets through district.in or by downloading the District App on their smartphones. This is the only verified and authorised ticketing partner for the Lionel Messi Mumbai event.

Avoid using third-party links or unverified social media pages, as several fake websites and resale scams are already circulating online.

Lionel Messi's Mumbai Event Date, Time and Venue

The Mumbai event will be held at Wankhede Stadium. The event is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM IST on December 14, 2025, and is expected to run till 8 PM IST at night.