 Mumbai Horse Racing: RCTC Trophy Set To Open The Racing Season
Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy will be held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 07:29 PM IST
file pic | RWITC

The much-anticipated Royal Calcutta Turf Club (RCTC) Trophy will herald the opening of the Mumbai racing season at the legendary Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27. As the sea breeze brushes against the grandstands and the lush green turf readies itself for another season of excitement, the stage is set for six action-packed days of racing — a celebration of speed, grace, and tradition.

Following a highly successful Pune season, where racing enthusiasts were treated to some memorable contests, attention now shifts to Mumbai’s most iconic racing venue. “Pune gave us a glimpse of the kind of form and quality we can expect,” said one bookmaker, speaking on condition of anonymity. “But Mahalaxmi has its own charm — the crowds, the atmosphere, and, of course, the horses. It’s the showpiece of Indian racing.”

The Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy, the main event of the opening day, carries a purse of ₹4 lakh and above, to be shared among the owner, trainer, and jockey of the winning horse — a fitting reward for the months of dedication that go into preparing these magnificent animals for glory.

For fans, it’s more than just a race; it’s a reunion with a tradition that has defined Mumbai’s sporting culture for over a century. The sight of thoroughbreds galloping down the stretch, the thunder of hooves echoing through the stands, and the anticipation that builds before the final furlong — all of it comes together in a spectacle that only Mahalaxmi can offer.

As the season kicks off, the excitement in racing circles is palpable. The Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy promises not only competition but also nostalgia, a reminder of why this grand sport continues to capture the imagination of generations.

