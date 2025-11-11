MSSA Football: Sanvi Chaubey Scores Double Hat-trick For Lilavatibai Podar

Representational pic |

Lilavatibai Podar (Santacruz) overpowered Don Bosco International (Matunga) 7-0 in the U-14 Girls First Division clash of the Dream Sports-MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament at Wings Sports Centre on Tuesday. Podar were led by an extraordinary double hat-trick (six goals) from captain Sanvi Chaubey and a strike from Harshita Singh.

Bombay Scottish (Mahim) also registered a dominant 7-0 victory over Green Acres (Chembur), featuring a five-goal haul from captain Nizm Kapadia, supported by Thea Tamboly and Taneisha Tiwari.

VCW Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) and Holy Cross Convent (Mira Road) battled to a goalless draw in a match defined by solid defending. Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) recorded a comfortable 3-0 win against Ascend International (BKC) through goals from Aryan Khandelwal, Taara Doshi, and Nyrah Arora.

In the U-14 Boys First Division, St. Annes (Malad) scored a convincing 2–0 win over St. Paul (Dadar), powered by early goals from Brave Koli and Safwan Duduke. R.N. Podar (Santacruz) followed with a commanding 3–0 victory against St. Dominic Savio (Andheri), thanks to strikes from Nash D’Souza, Samik Santosh, and Pranav Rathi. Christ Church ICSE (Byculla) wrapped up the boys’ fixtures with a strong 4–0 result over Jamnabai Narsee International (Juhu), featuring goals from Johaan Bahmani, Mayank Shinde, Burhanuddin Manasuala, and an own goal from Rudraanh Chaturvedi.

Results

U-14 Boys 1st Division (Venue: Wings Sports Centre, November 11, 2025)

St. Annes (Malad) 2 (B. Koli, S. Duduke) bt St. Paul (Dadar) 0

R.N. Podar (Santacruz) 3 (N. D’Souza, S. Santosh, P. Rathi) bt St. Dominic Savio (Andheri) 0

Christ Church ICSE (Byculla) 4 (J. Bahmani, M. Shinde, B. Manasuala, R. Chaturvedi [O.G.]) bt Jamnabai Narsee Int. (Juhu) 0

U-14 Girls 1st Division (Venue: Wings Sports Centre, November 11, 2025)

VCW Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) 0 drew with Holy Cross Convent (Mira Road) 0

Lilavatibai Podar (Santacruz) 7 (S. Chaubey 6, H. Singh) bt Don Bosco Int. (Matunga) 0

Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) 3 (A. Khandelwal, T. Doshi, N. Arora) bt Ascend Int. (BKC) 0

Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 7 (N. Kapadia 5, T. Tamboly, T. Tiwari) bt Green Acres (Chembur) 0