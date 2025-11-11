 MSSA Football: Sanvi Chaubey Scores Double Hat-trick For Lilavatibai Podar
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMSSA Football: Sanvi Chaubey Scores Double Hat-trick For Lilavatibai Podar

MSSA Football: Sanvi Chaubey Scores Double Hat-trick For Lilavatibai Podar

Santacruz school thrashes Don Bosco International 7-0 in the U-14 Girls First Division clash

Irfan HajiUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 07:35 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic |

Lilavatibai Podar (Santacruz) overpowered Don Bosco International (Matunga) 7-0 in the U-14 Girls First Division clash of the Dream Sports-MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament at Wings Sports Centre on Tuesday. Podar were led by an extraordinary double hat-trick (six goals) from captain Sanvi Chaubey and a strike from Harshita Singh.

Bombay Scottish (Mahim) also registered a dominant 7-0 victory over Green Acres (Chembur), featuring a five-goal haul from captain Nizm Kapadia, supported by Thea Tamboly and Taneisha Tiwari.

VCW Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) and Holy Cross Convent (Mira Road) battled to a goalless draw in a match defined by solid defending. Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) recorded a comfortable 3-0 win against Ascend International (BKC) through goals from Aryan Khandelwal, Taara Doshi, and Nyrah Arora.

Read Also
MSSA Football: Arham Gada Scores All Five Goals For Dr. Pillai Global
article-image

In the U-14 Boys First Division, St. Annes (Malad) scored a convincing 2–0 win over St. Paul (Dadar), powered by early goals from Brave Koli and Safwan Duduke. R.N. Podar (Santacruz) followed with a commanding 3–0 victory against St. Dominic Savio (Andheri), thanks to strikes from Nash D’Souza, Samik Santosh, and Pranav Rathi. Christ Church ICSE (Byculla) wrapped up the boys’ fixtures with a strong 4–0 result over Jamnabai Narsee International (Juhu), featuring goals from Johaan Bahmani, Mayank Shinde, Burhanuddin Manasuala, and an own goal from Rudraanh Chaturvedi.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Shocker: 29-Year-Old Woman Sexually Assaulted And Robbed Under Sudhir Phadke Bridge In Borivali, Accused Arrested Within Hours
Mumbai Shocker: 29-Year-Old Woman Sexually Assaulted And Robbed Under Sudhir Phadke Bridge In Borivali, Accused Arrested Within Hours
VIDEO: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Inquires About Sanjay Raut’s Health Over Phone Call
VIDEO: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Inquires About Sanjay Raut’s Health Over Phone Call
Bombay High Court Allows Transfer Of Hate Speech Petition Against MLA Gopichand Padalkar To Mumbai
Bombay High Court Allows Transfer Of Hate Speech Petition Against MLA Gopichand Padalkar To Mumbai
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Poll Of Polls Predicts Clear Majority For NDA With 150 Seats, MGT Trails Behind At 90
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Poll Of Polls Predicts Clear Majority For NDA With 150 Seats, MGT Trails Behind At 90

Results

U-14 Boys 1st Division (Venue: Wings Sports Centre, November 11, 2025)

St. Annes (Malad) 2 (B. Koli, S. Duduke) bt St. Paul (Dadar) 0

R.N. Podar (Santacruz) 3 (N. D’Souza, S. Santosh, P. Rathi) bt St. Dominic Savio (Andheri) 0

Christ Church ICSE (Byculla) 4 (J. Bahmani, M. Shinde, B. Manasuala, R. Chaturvedi [O.G.]) bt Jamnabai Narsee Int. (Juhu) 0

U-14 Girls 1st Division (Venue: Wings Sports Centre, November 11, 2025)

VCW Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) 0 drew with Holy Cross Convent (Mira Road) 0

Lilavatibai Podar (Santacruz) 7 (S. Chaubey 6, H. Singh) bt Don Bosco Int. (Matunga) 0

Read Also
MSSA Football: Nita Mukesh Ambani School ‘A’ Dominates With Nine-goal Performance
article-image

Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) 3 (A. Khandelwal, T. Doshi, N. Arora) bt Ascend Int. (BKC) 0

Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 7 (N. Kapadia 5, T. Tamboly, T. Tiwari) bt Green Acres (Chembur) 0

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Horse Racing: RCTC Trophy Set To Open The Racing Season

Mumbai Horse Racing: RCTC Trophy Set To Open The Racing Season

Pyraminx Cube: Imaad Sohel Ajani Sets New National Record

Pyraminx Cube: Imaad Sohel Ajani Sets New National Record

Maharashtra Junior Badminton: Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye, Ved Bhoir Claim U-19 Titles

Maharashtra Junior Badminton: Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye, Ved Bhoir Claim U-19 Titles

ISSO Squash: Daksh Pratap Jodha, Eva Gupta Clinch ISSO U-19 Titles

ISSO Squash: Daksh Pratap Jodha, Eva Gupta Clinch ISSO U-19 Titles

'My Thoughts Are With Everyone...': Team India Skipper Shubman Gill Expresses Grief Over Deadly...

'My Thoughts Are With Everyone...': Team India Skipper Shubman Gill Expresses Grief Over Deadly...