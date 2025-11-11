29th Late Ajit Naik Memorial Cricket: Victory Cricket Club Emerge Champions

Determined Victory CC take lead to emerge champions |

Victory Cricket Club emerged champions by virtue of having snatched a decisive 17-run first innings lead against Rizvi Sports Club on the second day of their two-day finals of the 29th Late Ajit Naik Memorial MCA Boys’ U-14 Selection Trials Cricket Tournament 2025, and played at the Worli Sports Club ground on Tuesday.

Having been bowled out for a paltry 142 runs from 83 overs in the first innings, the Victory CC bowlers rose to the challenge and dismissed Rizvi SC was a low total of 125 all out in 54 overs in their first innings to take the vital lead which ensured they clinched the title.

The triumphant Victory CC players were presented with a glittering Champions’ trophy and a voucher of Rs 70,000, while Rizvi SC received the runners-up trophy and a voucher of Rs 30,000.

The combined efforts of off-spinner Shreyas Khilare 3 for 19, medium pacer Ayush Goho 3 for 26 and left-arm spinner Tanay Mahansaria 3 for 37 triggered Rizvi SC collapse. The middle-order bat and captain Dev Singh put up a dogged fight scoring 44 runs from 76-balls, but could not prevent Victory CC from snatching the lead. Pranav Paswan contributed 24 runs.

Victory CC in their second innings scored 75 for 6 wickets in 44.5 overs at the end of play. Opening batter Shreyas Khilare scored a composed 34 runs from 89 balls with 3 boundaries and one six. Rizvi SC's left-arm spinner Abdullah Khatri took 4 wickets for 20 runs to finish with match figures of 10 wickets for 39 runs. Abdullah had taken 6 wickets for 19 runs in the first innings. Left-arm spinner Pranav Paswan grabbed 2 wickets for 26 runs.

Read Also Ajit Naik Memorial Cup: Souvenir CC Declared Champions

Brief scores: Victory Cricket Club (1st innings): 142 all out, 83 overs (Vedang Mishra 46, Arjun Bhanushali 26; Abdullah Khatri 6 for 19, Ritesh Gupta 2 for 15) and (2nd innings): 75 for 6, 44.5 overs (Shreyas Khilare 34; Abdullah Khatri 4 for 20, Pranav Paswan 2 for 26) Vs Rizvi Sports Club (1st innings): 125 all out, 54 overs (Dev 44 (76-balls, 3x4,1x6), Pranav Paswan 24; Shreyas Khilare 3 for 19, Ayush Goho 3 for 26, Tanay Mahansaria 3 for 37).

Result: Match drawn, Victory CC won on 1st innings lead.

Individual awards - Player of the Final: Abdullah Khatri (Rizvi SC) finished with match figures of 10 wickets for 39 runs.

Best Batsman: Shreyas Khilare (Victory CC).

Best Bowler: Ayush Goho (Victory CC).

Best wicket-keeper: Dev Singh (Rizvi SC).

Most Emerging player (Rizvi SC): Pranav Paswan.

Most Emerging player (Victory): Tanay Mahansari.