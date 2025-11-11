Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Seeks Divine Blessings At Kalighat Temple Ahead Of IND vs SA, 1st Test Match At Kolkata; Video

Image: IANS/X

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir sought divine blessings ahead of the upcoming Test series against South Africa by visiting the historic Kalighat Temple in Kolkata. The visit came just days before the first Test, which begins on November 14 at the iconic Eden Gardens.

Gambhir, known for his spiritual inclination and calm demeanor off the field, offered prayers to Goddess Kali, seeking strength and success for the national side as they gear up for the high-profile series. His visit drew attention from fans and devotees alike, many of whom gathered at the temple to catch a glimpse of the former India opener.

The first Test will be played at Eden Gardens, while the second and final match will take place in Guwahati from November 22, marking the city’s debut as a Test venue.

Gambhir’s temple visit symbolizes a moment of faith and focus before the team takes the field, reflecting the blend of tradition and preparation that often precedes major cricketing battles in India.

'Saddened By The Loss...': Gautam Gambhir Mourns Victims Of Deadly Delhi Blast, Offers Prayers For Families

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has expressed his grief and condolences following the tragic explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Gambhir wrote, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to the blast in Delhi. Praying for strength to the families of the deceased and for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

The heartfelt message came as news broke of a devastating car explosion near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. The blast sparked a massive fire that damaged several vehicles and caused panic in the area. Authorities confirmed that at least eight people lost their lives and 24 others were injured, with all eight victims succumbing before reaching the hospital.

Gautam Gambhir, known for his deep connection with Delhi as both a cricketer and politician, joined several public figures in expressing sorrow and solidarity. His post resonated widely with fans and citizens, who echoed his prayers and called for unity in this difficult time.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the city, prompting security agencies to tighten vigilance around key landmarks as forensic teams continue their assessment.