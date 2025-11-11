 'My Thoughts Are With Everyone...': Team India Skipper Shubman Gill Expresses Grief Over Deadly Blast Near Red Fort In Delhi
The first Test between India and South Africa will begin on November 14 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, followed by the second Test in Guwahati starting November 22, marking the city’s debut as a Test venue.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 06:21 PM IST
article-image
Image: Shubman Gill/Instagram

Team India captain Shubman Gill expressed his concern and condolences following the tragic explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Gill wrote, "Disturbed by the distressing events at the Red Fort. My thoughts are with everyone impacted. Hoping for peace, safety, and strength for all."

The city was placed on high alert after a car exploded near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, sparking a massive fire that damaged multiple vehicles. Authorities confirmed that at least eight people lost their lives before reaching the hospital, while 24 others were injured. The entire area has been cordoned off, and a heavy police presence remains as investigations continue into the cause of the blast.

Gill’s message resonated with fans and citizens alike, reflecting the somber mood across the nation. As India prepares to face South Africa in a two-match Test series, the tragedy has cast a shadow over sporting celebrations.

'He Will Continue To Do...': Sourav Ganguly Reflects On Shubman Gill's Captaincy Ahead Of IND vs SA Series; Video

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has praised Shubman Gill for his impressive leadership and batting skills, highlighting the young star’s remarkable achievements as India prepares to face South Africa.

Speaking about Gill, Ganguly said, “Shubman Gill is very good. He is a fantastic batsman and a very good captain. He captained India remarkably in England. As a young boy, going to England and captaining in England is not easy. He will continue to do well for India as a Captain.”

Ganguly’s remarks underline the trust and admiration that India’s cricketing legends have for the 26-year-old. Leading a national side in challenging conditions, particularly in England where pitches and weather often test even seasoned players, is no small feat. Gill’s calm demeanor, tactical understanding, and ability to inspire his teammates have already drawn attention on the international stage.

As India prepares for the upcoming series against South Africa, Ganguly’s comments serve as a vote of confidence in Gill’s captaincy. Fans and analysts will be keen to see how the young captain balances his batting responsibilities with leading the team, as India aims to continue its strong form across formats.

Shubman Gill’s rise as a leader at such a young age signals a new era in Indian cricket, blending youthful energy with strategic insight, and Ganguly believes that the best is yet to come for Gill.

