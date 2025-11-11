Maharashtra Junior Badminton: Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye, Ved Bhoir Claim U-19 Titles

Bombay Gymkhana Maharashtra Junior Badminton Tournament |

Local favorite Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye and left-handed Ved Bhoir (Thane) underlined their class as they emerged champions in the under-19 singles events at the Yonex-Sunrise Bombay Gymkhana Maharashtra Junior Badminton Tournament which concluded on Sunday at the Bombay Gymkhana courts.

Seventeen-year-old Naishaa, representing the host club who this season has been featuring steadily in the senior circuit also, hardly broke a sweat as she accounted for Mumbai Suburban’s Yuvika Bajaj in emphatic manner 21-5, 21-11 in the girls singles under-19 finals, that lasted barely 20 minutes.

Having been hardly tested at any stage of the tournament, Naishaa with her all-court craft was in complete control of the proceedings right from the outset as she never allowed her opponent to mount any meaningful challenge in this lopsided final encounter.

Things were however slightly different in the boys singles final – a clash between two left-handers where Bhoir picked his level of play in the second game to get the better of Tanishq Kenjale (Satara) in this keenly contested match by the score line of 21-19, 21-13.

Kenjale who was playing well for a major part of the first game had clear openings to gain the upper hand, however, few unforced errors resulted in some sloppy points been conceded at crucial stage that undid his hard work done earlier as he found himself trailing in the match.

With the first game under his belt, which was crucial in the finals, Bhoir played with lot more control and composure thereafter as he enjoyed a handy lead in the second game which he won it comfortably en route to claiming the title.

It was Prisha Shah, who stood out on the concluding day of the competition as she completed a grand double by claiming the girl’s singles and doubles title in the under-17 categories.

Final Results:

Girls Singles U-17: Prisha Shah beat Khushi Pahwa 21-17, 17-21, 21-13

Boys Singles U-17: Eashwara Uppu beat Anay Pingulkar 21-14, 19-21, 21-15

Girls Singles U-19: Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye beat Yuvika Bajaj 21-5, 21-11

Boys Singles U-19: Ved Bhoir beat Tanishq Kenjale 21-19, 21-13

Girls Doubles U-17: Prisha Shah & Saisha Naik beat Dhun Sanghvi & Yuvika Bajaj 21-15, 15-21, 21-18.

Boys Doubles U-17: Mayuresh Sonawane & Rishabh Gangwani beat Aditya Padwal & Aryan Nair 21-12, 21-11

Boys Doubles U-19: Rishabh Gangwani & Tanishq Kenjale beat Ananya Deshmukh & Mukkesh Yadayar 22-20, 21-12

Mixed Doubles U-17: Aryan Pednekar & Gargi Dabholkar beat Vaibhav Pardeshi & Purwa Patil 21-6, 21-19.