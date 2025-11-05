'GOAT India Tour 2025': Meet And Greet With Lionel Messi – Packages Start At ₹9.95 Lakh; Check Full Details

Image: X

Football fans in India are all set for a historic experience as global icon Lionel Messi is coming to India for ‘The GOAT Tour 2025’, with grand events scheduled in Mumbai on December 14 and Delhi on December 15, 2025. The tour promises once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for fans, families, and corporates to meet and interact with the legendary Argentine footballer.

The organisers have unveiled a range of exclusive, invitation-only experience packages, each designed to give participants a close and personal encounter with the GOAT himself. Every package includes a private meet-and-greet session, a professional photo opportunity with Messi, a signed Argentina jersey, an elegant dining experience, and a special penalty showcase featuring Messi live.

Complete List of Messi India Tour Packages

The GOAT Fan Experience

Among the offerings, the GOAT Fan Experience priced at ₹9.95 lakh per person (+GST) provides individual fans with a premium one-on-one interaction. It includes a private meet-and-greet with Messi, a professional photograph, an autographed jersey, a gourmet lunch, Messi’s live penalty showcase, and exclusive interactions with celebrities and Bollywood stars.

Father & Son Experience

The Father & Son Experience, priced at ₹12.50 lakh for two (+GST), is designed for parents and children to share an unforgettable day. This package includes a meet-and-greet, photo opportunity for one participant, signed jerseys for both, gourmet dining for two, and access to Messi’s penalty showcase and celebrity segment.

The Family Experience

For families seeking a more intimate engagement, the Family Experience at ₹25 lakh for four (+GST) offers a meet-and-greet for two, a group photo with Messi, four autographed jerseys, dining and penalty showcase access, and interactions with celebrities.

Corporate Felicitation Package

The Corporate Felicitation Package, priced at ₹95 lakh for ten (+GST), caters to companies looking to honor Messi and align their brand with excellence. This luxury package includes exclusive felicitation and photos with Messi, a corporate meet-and-greet for ten members, CEO/CXO memento presentations, autographed team jerseys, gourmet lunch, the penalty showcase, and access to the celebrity segment.

Organisers describe the tour as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet the greatest footballer of all time.” From individuals and families to brands and corporates, the GOAT Tour is set to make Indian sports history this December.