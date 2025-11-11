 'Cycle Ka Lock': Netizens React After Viral Image Shows Asia Cup Trophy Locked Inside Mohsin Naqvi's Office In Dubai
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Cycle Ka Lock': Netizens React After Viral Image Shows Asia Cup Trophy Locked Inside Mohsin Naqvi's Office In Dubai

'Cycle Ka Lock': Netizens React After Viral Image Shows Asia Cup Trophy Locked Inside Mohsin Naqvi's Office In Dubai

As the memes continue to roll, one thing is certain, even without holding the physical trophy, Team India’s Asia Cup triumph remains a talking point. For now, cricket fans can only laugh and wait to see whether the much-discussed “bicycle-locked” trophy will finally make its way to India.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 11:01 PM IST
article-image
Image: Out of Context Cricket/X

A viral image has sparked a wave of online humour and criticism after claiming that the Asia Cup trophy is locked inside PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi’s office in Dubai. The image, which shows a cabinet secured with a simple bicycle lock, has led netizens to flood social media with memes and sarcastic remarks, turning the situation into a trending topic across cricket circles.

India have yet to receive the Asia Cup trophy despite defeating Pakistan in the final on September 28. The controversy stems from the post-match presentation ceremony, where the Indian team refused to accept the trophy directly from Mohsin Naqvi, who serves as both the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman. Since then, speculation has swirled over the trophy’s whereabouts, until the viral image suggested it’s sitting behind a locked cabinet in Naqvi’s Dubai office.

Read Also
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup Controversy: BCCI And ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Hold Talks To Settle Trophy...
article-image
Read Also
'It Feels Great To Finally Get...': Suryakumar Yadav's Witty Remark Goes Viral Amid Asia Cup Trophy...
article-image

The photo, showing the cabinet gate fastened with what appears to be a bicycle lock, immediately caught the attention of fans. Social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) were flooded with jokes and memes.

While no official confirmation has been made regarding the authenticity of the viral image, the situation has amplified ongoing tensions between cricket boards following the final. Many fans expressed frustration over the administrative confusion that has overshadowed India’s title win, while others took the lighter route, turning the bizarre scenario into a social media spectacle.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Fraud News: Bandra Flat Owner’s Identity Forged; ₹11.35 Crore Bank Loan Secured Using Fake Documents
Mumbai Fraud News: Bandra Flat Owner’s Identity Forged; ₹11.35 Crore Bank Loan Secured Using Fake Documents
Mumbai: Security Tightened Outside MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Residence In Shivaji Park
Mumbai: Security Tightened Outside MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Residence In Shivaji Park
NHRC Complaint Filed Over Tirupati Ghee Scandal: Activist Calls It 'National Betrayal Of Faith'
NHRC Complaint Filed Over Tirupati Ghee Scandal: Activist Calls It 'National Betrayal Of Faith'
Mumbai: Repeat Drug Offender 'Pagli' Detained Under PIT-NDPS Act, Lodged In Kolhapur Jail
Mumbai: Repeat Drug Offender 'Pagli' Detained Under PIT-NDPS Act, Lodged In Kolhapur Jail

Here's how the Netizens reacted

As the memes continue to roll, one thing is certain, even without holding the physical trophy, Team India’s Asia Cup triumph remains a talking point. For now, cricket fans can only laugh and wait to see whether the much-discussed “bicycle-locked” trophy will finally make its way to India.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sportvot x FPJ: 43rd Kumar/Kumari Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha...

Sportvot x FPJ: 43rd Kumar/Kumari Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha...

'Cycle Ka Lock': Netizens React After Viral Image Shows Asia Cup Trophy Locked Inside Mohsin Naqvi's...

'Cycle Ka Lock': Netizens React After Viral Image Shows Asia Cup Trophy Locked Inside Mohsin Naqvi's...

Vihaan Malhotra, Aaron George Set To Lead India U19 A & B Team In Triangular Series

Vihaan Malhotra, Aaron George Set To Lead India U19 A & B Team In Triangular Series

She Said Yes! Romance Blooms At ATP Finals As Man Proposes To Girlfriend During Carlos Alcaraz vs...

She Said Yes! Romance Blooms At ATP Finals As Man Proposes To Girlfriend During Carlos Alcaraz vs...

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Confirms Lionel Messi's Hyderabad Visit On December 13 As Part Of 'GOAT...

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Confirms Lionel Messi's Hyderabad Visit On December 13 As Part Of 'GOAT...