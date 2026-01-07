Indian Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues Joins Women-Only Helmet Maker Tvarra As Investor Partner

File Image |

New Delhi: Women-only helmet maker Tvarra on Wednesday announced the onboarding of Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues as an investor partner. Under the long-term, equity-led partnership, Rodrigues will be actively involved in shaping the brand's long-term vision, advocating responsible riding, and strengthening conversations around women taking charge of their safety and ambition, the company said in a statement.

"Jemimah's discipline, energy, and clarity of purpose reflect exactly how we think about building safety? thoughtfully, responsibly, and for the long term," Tvarra Founder, Alpana Parida said.

On her association with Tvarra, Rodrigues said,"Sport teaches you preparation, consistency, and belief. Everyday life teaches women the same things. Mobility builds confidence. Safety builds courage. Tvarra is building both and that's why this partnership feels personal to me." Tvarra helmets are currently available across over 600 cities through online channels and is preparing to expand into offline retail as part of its 2026 roadmap, the company said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.