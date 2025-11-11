 Sportvot x FPJ: 43rd Kumar/Kumari Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha Concludes With Thrilling Finale
The 43rd Kumar/Kumari Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha 2025 concluded with a thrilling finale at Vile Parle, witnessing some remarkable performances by the young kabaddi talents from across the Mumbai suburban region.

Updated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 11:04 PM IST
The 43rd Kumar/Kumari Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha 2025 concluded with a thrilling finale at Vile Parle, witnessing some remarkable performances by the young kabaddi talents from across the Mumbai suburban region. The final day of the tournament was packed with energy, passion, and skillful displays of offense and defense as teams battled for top honors in both boys’ and girls’ categories from the Western and Central zones.

In the Girls’ Final (Western Zone), Mahatma Gandhi Sports Club showcased complete dominance, defeating Akash Sports Club with a strong 39–17 victory. The team’s sharp raiding and disciplined defense left no chance for a comeback, securing them the championship title.

The Boys’ Final (Western Zone) witnessed a commanding performance by Shree Sidhivinayak Krida Mandal, who triumphed over Parle Mohatsav Krida Mandal with an impressive 56–31 scoreline. The winners maintained their lead throughout the match, displaying exceptional coordination and strategic execution.

Over in the Central Zone, the Boys’ Final turned into a nail-biting encounter between Sidharth Krida Mandal and Ovali Krida Mandal. Both teams fought fiercely, but Sidharth Krida Mandal edged out their opponents with a narrow 38–32 win to clinch the title.

In the Girls’ Final (Central Zone), Swarajya Krida Mandal delivered a clinical performance, defeating S.I.E.S. by 47–22. Their confident raids and quick tackles ensured an emphatic victory and a memorable finish to the tournament. the 43rd edition of the championship once again proved to be a grand celebration of kabaddi at the grassroots level, highlighting Mumbai’s emerging talent and the growing enthusiasm for the sport across the city.

