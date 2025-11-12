IND vs SA: BCCI Tweaks Timings For Guwahati Test, Will Feature Tea Before Lunch Due To Early Sunset

Image: BCCI/X

The upcoming second Test between India and South Africa in Guwahati will feature an unusual scheduling twist, players will have tea before lunch. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made this rare decision due to Guwahati’s early sunrise and sunset times, which cause daylight to fade faster in the northeastern region. The Test, beginning on November 22, will mark Guwahati’s debut as a Test venue.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, who hails from Guwahati, confirmed that the day’s play will start half an hour earlier than the standard timing for red-ball Tests in India. The toss will take place at 8.30 am IST, with the first session running from 9 to 11 am, followed by a 20-minute tea break. The lunch interval will be from 1.20 to 2 pm, and the final session will continue until 4 pm, with an additional half-hour extension if necessary.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Normally, tea before supper is a routine followed in day-night Tests, but this will be one of the rare instances where the same format is applied to a day Test. The BCCI’s decision reflects both the region’s unique daylight conditions and its readiness to host a marquee red-ball match for the first time.

The Guwahati Test will follow the series opener at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which begins on November 14. As cricket returns to Assam’s capital in a historic way, the focus will not only be on the cricketing contest but also on how the early start and reversed meal breaks add a distinctive local flavour to India’s newest Test venue.

Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Seeks Divine Blessings At Kalighat Temple Ahead Of IND vs SA, 1st Test Match At Kolkata; Video

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir sought divine blessings ahead of the upcoming Test series against South Africa by visiting the historic Kalighat Temple in Kolkata. The visit came just days before the first Test, which begins on November 14 at the iconic Eden Gardens.

Gambhir, known for his spiritual inclination and calm demeanor off the field, offered prayers to Goddess Kali, seeking strength and success for the national side as they gear up for the high-profile series. His visit drew attention from fans and devotees alike, many of whom gathered at the temple to catch a glimpse of the former India opener.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The first Test will be played at Eden Gardens, while the second and final match will take place in Guwahati from November 22, marking the city’s debut as a Test venue.

Gambhir’s temple visit symbolizes a moment of faith and focus before the team takes the field, reflecting the blend of tradition and preparation that often precedes major cricketing battles in India.