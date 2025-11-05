IND Vs SA: BCCI Announces Team India Squad For South Africa Test Series; Rishabh Pant Makes A Comeback After Injury Layoff

Image: BCCI/X

India is set to return to red-ball cricket after a month-long hiatus as they host South Africa in a two-match Test series, beginning on November 14 in Kolkata. The series marks the resumption of India’s Test campaign following a brief break.

A key highlight of the series is the much-anticipated return of Rishabh Pant to the Indian Test team. The wicket-keeper batter, who had been sidelined due to a leg injury sustained during the fourth Test of the England tour, is back to reinforce India’s middle order. With his return, Pant will resume the vice-captaincy, taking over from veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who had served as Shubman Gill’s temporary deputy during the West Indies series.

The Indian squad for the series reflects a blend of experience and youth, with Shubman Gill leading as captain. The batting line-up includes Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, and Dhruv Jurel, ensuring depth and versatility. In the all-rounder department, Jadeja and Washington Sundar provide balance, while the pace and spin attacks are bolstered by Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Akash Deep.

With the home advantage and a full-strength squad, India will look to assert dominance early in the series. The series also provides an opportunity for younger players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, and Devdutt Padikkal to showcase their skills on the international stage. The inclusion of Pant is particularly significant, as his dynamic batting and leadership from behind the stumps are expected to bolster India’s chances in key moments.

The first Test in Kolkata is set to set the tone for the series, followed by the second match in Guwahati. Cricket enthusiasts across the country will be closely watching the return of India’s red-ball action, eager to see a combination of tactical battles, individual brilliance, and team strategy unfold on the field.

India Test Squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep.