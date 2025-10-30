'Thodi Der Dande Pe Daalo...': Rishabh Pant's Stump Mic Moment During IND A vs SA A 1st Unofficial Test Goes Viral; Video

Image: X

Rishabh Pant’s trademark wit has returned to the cricket field. During the first unofficial Test between India A and South Africa A, Pant was caught on the stump mic, sharing advice with off-spinner Tanush Kotian and Manav Suthar.

Speaking to Kotian Pant can be heard saying,"Jyada fielder nahi hai off-side mei. Daalte rah apna koi nahi. Thodi der dande pe daal koi problem nahi hai. Maarne do. Theek ha theek hai tang mat ho, relax hoke daal. Shabash. Rhythm pakadne ko dekho, aa jayega ek do over mein.. pareshan mat ho”. (There aren’t many fielders on the offside. You keep bowling on the same length. Try and bowl on the stumps, let him hit Its okay, don't get riled up, just relax.Try and find your rhythm, you will get the wicket in one or two overs, don't stress too much).

Pant then turned to left-arm spinner Manav Suthar and fired up the left-armer spinner with his trademark tone. He can be heard saying “Arre bhai yahi hai yahi hai, 6 ball daal ke dikhao zara maza aayega (This was good, now bowls six balls like this on the trot),”

Rishabh Pant makes a return to cricket

Rishabh Pant made his return to competitive cricket two months after suffering an injury in Manchester on the England tour. He has since been recovering from the injury and playing in an India A match against South Africa presents an opportunity for him to get some match practice under his belt before the upcoming Test series at home against world Test champions South Africa. Pant was spotted wearing Virat Kohli's No 18 on the back of his jersey. Pant’s return will be a huge boost for the Indian side. While Dhruv Jurel kept wickets for the national side in his absence and also made contributions with the bat. Pant’s inclusion will mean Jurel will drop to the bench and Narayan Jagadeesan will drop out altogether from the squad.

South Africa A in control against India A on Day 1

South Africa A seems to be in control of Day 1 of the 1st unofficial test against India A in Bengaluru. After being asked to bat first, the visitors lost opener Lesego Senokwane, with Anshul Kamboj getting the wicket with a peach of a delivery for a duck.

However, Jordan Hermann and Zubayr Hamza both scored a half-century and put on a 129-run stand for the second wicket so far.