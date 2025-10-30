Hockey India Plans To Honour Legends By Naming Stadium Stands Across The Country

Dilip Tirkey | ANI

Mumbai: Taking inspiration from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which has honoured its cricketing icons by naming stadium stands after them, Hockey India is set to follow suit. Soon, hockey fans across the country could be watching matches from stands named after the greats who shaped Indian hockey’s glorious past.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey revealed that the federation will soon approach the respective state and central governments with a formal proposal to name stands after the country’s legendary hockey players.

“Many hockey stadiums in India are owned by government bodies. We plan to put forward a proposal to name the stands after our great players who have brought immense pride to the nation,” said Tirkey.

The former India captain, who also serves as a Member of Parliament from Odisha, emphasised that the move is both a tribute to past champions and an inspiration for the next generation.

“Indian hockey has a proud history — eight Olympic gold medals that the entire nation cherishes. Naming stands after our legends will be a fitting way to honour their contribution and, at the same time, motivate youngsters who aspire to follow in their footsteps,” Tirkey added.

He also highlighted Mumbai’s contribution to Indian hockey, recalling the many internationals who emerged from the city’s rich sporting culture. “Mumbai has produced several international players, and we want to revive the game’s spirit here. The timing couldn’t be better, especially as we approach the 100th year of Indian hockey,” he said.

Tirkey, recently honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Calcutta Sports Journalists' Club (CSJC), believes that such initiatives can bridge the past and the future of Indian hockey — celebrating its heroes while rejuvenating its presence in traditional strongholds.