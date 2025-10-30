 Hockey India Plans To Honour Legends By Naming Stadium Stands Across The Country
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsHockey India Plans To Honour Legends By Naming Stadium Stands Across The Country

Hockey India Plans To Honour Legends By Naming Stadium Stands Across The Country

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey revealed that the federation will soon approach the respective state and central governments with a formal proposal to name stands after the country’s legendary hockey players.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 08:19 PM IST
article-image
Dilip Tirkey | ANI

Mumbai: Taking inspiration from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which has honoured its cricketing icons by naming stadium stands after them, Hockey India is set to follow suit. Soon, hockey fans across the country could be watching matches from stands named after the greats who shaped Indian hockey’s glorious past.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey revealed that the federation will soon approach the respective state and central governments with a formal proposal to name stands after the country’s legendary hockey players.

“Many hockey stadiums in India are owned by government bodies. We plan to put forward a proposal to name the stands after our great players who have brought immense pride to the nation,” said Tirkey.

The former India captain, who also serves as a Member of Parliament from Odisha, emphasised that the move is both a tribute to past champions and an inspiration for the next generation.

FPJ Shorts
MNS Exposes Massive Irregularities In Navi Mumbai Voter List Ahead Of Civic Polls
MNS Exposes Massive Irregularities In Navi Mumbai Voter List Ahead Of Civic Polls
Maharashtra Govt Approves 100 Driver-Constable Posts In Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate To Boost Operational Efficiency
Maharashtra Govt Approves 100 Driver-Constable Posts In Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate To Boost Operational Efficiency
Powai Hostage Case: Mumbai Police Shoot Dead Man Who Held 17 Children, 2 Adults Captive At RA Studio; All Rescued Safely
Powai Hostage Case: Mumbai Police Shoot Dead Man Who Held 17 Children, 2 Adults Captive At RA Studio; All Rescued Safely
VIDEO: Bengaluru Couple Arrested For Killing Delivery Boy In Road Rage Incident
VIDEO: Bengaluru Couple Arrested For Killing Delivery Boy In Road Rage Incident

“Indian hockey has a proud history — eight Olympic gold medals that the entire nation cherishes. Naming stands after our legends will be a fitting way to honour their contribution and, at the same time, motivate youngsters who aspire to follow in their footsteps,” Tirkey added.

Read Also
IND W vs AUS W: Fans Cover DY Patil Stadium Wall With Encouraging Messages For Team India Ahead Of...
article-image

He also highlighted Mumbai’s contribution to Indian hockey, recalling the many internationals who emerged from the city’s rich sporting culture. “Mumbai has produced several international players, and we want to revive the game’s spirit here. The timing couldn’t be better, especially as we approach the 100th year of Indian hockey,” he said.

Tirkey, recently honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Calcutta Sports Journalists' Club (CSJC), believes that such initiatives can bridge the past and the future of Indian hockey — celebrating its heroes while rejuvenating its presence in traditional strongholds.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rugby 10s: National Player Sandhya Rai Leads Future Hope in Landmark Tournament

Rugby 10s: National Player Sandhya Rai Leads Future Hope in Landmark Tournament

Controversy Unfolds! Smriti Mandhana Left In Disbelief As Ultraedge Shows Faintest Spike During IND...

Controversy Unfolds! Smriti Mandhana Left In Disbelief As Ultraedge Shows Faintest Spike During IND...

'Limited Edition LV': Arshdeep Singh & Shubman Gill Hilariously Troll Abhishek Sharma's Colorful Bag...

'Limited Edition LV': Arshdeep Singh & Shubman Gill Hilariously Troll Abhishek Sharma's Colorful Bag...

Hockey India Plans To Honour Legends By Naming Stadium Stands Across The Country

Hockey India Plans To Honour Legends By Naming Stadium Stands Across The Country

IND Vs AUS, 2nd T20: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During The Thrilling Match In Melbourne? Check Out...

IND Vs AUS, 2nd T20: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During The Thrilling Match In Melbourne? Check Out...