IND W vs AUS W: Fans Cover DY Patil Stadium Wall With Encouraging Messages For Team India Ahead Of Women’s Cricket World Cup Semi-Final; Video

The excitement in Navi Mumbai is palpable as India gear up to face Australia in the ODI World Cup semi-final. But before the action begins on the field, the wall at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy with messages filled with emotions , love and blessing from fans. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a touching video showing fans penning heartfelt wishes and words of encouragement for the Indian team ahead of this high-stakes encounter. Harleen Deol and Uma Chetry were left speechless by the love and support shown by fans

India aims to stop the Australian juggernaut

The matchup rekindles a familiar rivalry that has defined several ICC tournaments over the years. When India last faced Australia in the ODI World Cup semifinals, they emerged victorious, knocking the Aussies out of contention. Harmanpreet Kaur blasted an unbeaten 171 in that match.This time, the women’s team aims to script another chapter in that proud story.

India had met Australia earlier in the group stage, where Alyssa Healy’s remarkable 142 guided the Aussies to a three-wicket win while chasing 331. Now, the stage is set for redemption, though India face a setback with Pratika Rawal, the tournament’s third-highest run-scorer, ruled out due to an ankle injury. Shafali Verma will step in to open with Smriti Mandhana, carrying the hopes of millions along with the powerful words written on that wall.

Australia go into the semi-final fresh from topping the group stage, with six wins and a no result under their belts so far. Ashleigh Gardner has been particularly influential, with two centuries. India have won just one of their last 11 ODIs against Australia and they will look to avenge the group stage defeat by knocking out the defending champions.,