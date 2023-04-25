Did Shoaib Malik just deny separation with Sania Mirza? Cricketer says 'We share love like always'

Shoaib Malik, the popular Pakistani cricketer, has broken his silence on the ongoing rumours about his divorce rumours with Sania Mirza and said that he misses her. Yes, you read that right!

In a recent interview on the Geo News programme 'Score', Malik admitted that he missed his wife dearly and wished they could have celebrated Eid together.

Sania- Shoaib divorce rumours

For months now, the Internet has been abuzz with speculation that Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's marriage is in trouble.

Although both have remained tight-lipped about the rumours, Sania's cryptic social media posts and their recent absence from each other's company have fuelled the rumours further.

Cricketer says he misses her

When asked about the relationship rumours on the show, Malik responded, "Nothing about it. I want to say that had we have been together on Eid, it would have been awesome. Unfortunately, she has her own commitments and doing shows in IPL, which is the reason why we are not together. We share love like always and I definitely miss her."

Malik went on to clarify that they have commitments to fulfil, but Eid is a day when one misses people who are close to them. He acknowledged that Sania was busy with her professional commitments in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but their love for each other remains the same.

Their marriage

Sania and Shoaib got married in 2010 in Hyderabad, followed by a Walima ceremony in Pakistan. They are proud parents to a four-year-old son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

The couple has been an inspiration to many, and their love story has been a testament to the fact that love knows no boundaries.

Fans all over the world are eagerly waiting for Sania and Shoaib to put an end to the speculation and give them a reason to celebrate their love once again.

