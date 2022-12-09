e-Paper Get App
‘It is our personal matter’: Shoaib Malik on divorce from Sania Mirza

Malik spoke about the rumours on their OTT show titled, The Mirza Malik Show

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza | Twitter
Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik has spoken on divorce with tennis star wife Sania Mirza.

The Pakistan media reported news of their separation while the couple have stayed tight-lipped over the issue.

Malik has now spoken about the rumours on their OTT show titled, The Mirza Malik Show.

“It is our personal matter. Neither I, nor my wife is answering this question. Leave it alone,” the cricketer said.

The rumours started after some reports claiming that the latter cheated on his wife with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar.

While neither the couple nor the actress had reacted to the reports until now, Ayesha finally broke her silence after a netizen asked her if she was marrying Malik.

Ayesha replied to the comment: "Not at all. Unki shaadi hui hai aur woh apne biwi ke sath bohot khush hai. I respect both of them. Shoaib is a good friend of mine and we only wish the best for each other. Such relationships also exist in the universe."

Meanwhile, the couple announced their show together called 'The Mirza Malik Show'.

The OTT platform which is set to air the show, made the announcement on social media.

"The Mirza Malik Show very soon only on Urduflix," the post read.

