 Actress Payal Ghosh Heartbroken As Close Friend Dies In Delhi Red Fort Blast: 'We Spoke Just A Week Away'
Actress Payal Ghosh is heartbroken after losing her close school friend, Sunita Mishra, in the Delhi Red Fort blast on Monday. The Hyundai i20 explosion near Subhash Marg claimed 12 lives and injured several others. Payal said, "I still can't believe she is no more… it feels unreal that such a kind soul is gone."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Actress Payal Ghosh lost her close school friend, Sunita Mishra, who tragically died in the Delhi Red Fort blast on Monday, November 10. The explosion occurred in a Hyundai i20 near the Subhash Marg traffic signal by the Red Fort, claiming 12 lives and leaving several others injured. Payal, visibly shaken, shared that she had spoken to Sunita just a week ago and expressed her disbelief and sorrow over the tragic loss.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Payal said, "I still can't believe she is no more… we spoke just a week back. She was full of life, always smiling, always spreading positivity. It feels unreal that such a kind soul is gone in such a cruel way."

Payal Ghosh: 'Sunita Mishra Was Family'

Further, the actress added, "She wasn’t just a friend; she was family. We grew up together, shared dreams, laughter, and struggles. Losing her this way… there are no words."

Payal urged people to come together in solidarity with the victims' families.

Delhi Govt Announces ₹10L Ex Gratia To Families Of Delhi blast Victims

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced an ex gratia for the families of the victims of the deadly Red Fort car blast, along with Rs 5 lakh each for individuals who are permanently disabled and for those who sustained serious injuries.

"In this hour of difficulty, the Government of Delhi extends its deepest condolences to all those families who have lost their loved ones and to those who have been injured in this incident," CM Rekha Gupta said in a post on X.

Dr. Umar Mohammad is suspected to be the suicide bomber driving the white Hyundai i20 that exploded near the Red Fort on Monday evening.

