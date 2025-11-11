Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 11: Angad Exposes Mitali's Lies, Confesses Love To Vrinda

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, Episode 106

The episode begins with Angad exposing Mitali after noticing that whenever her friends are around, she starts behaving strangely, as if possessed by a spirit. A flashback shows Angad calling Vrinda to tell her that Mitali had borrowed money from her friends. Later, Angad explains that Mitali was unable to return the money, so she created a fake scene and pretended that Bantu's ghost had possessed her to avoid paying them back.

Mitali finally admits the truth, confessing that she indeed borrowed the money and did not realise the situation would escalate so much. She reveals that it all began when she feared her relationship with Angad might end. In a panic, she staged the act because she did not want Angad to leave her, as she loved him deeply.

She also admits to being addicted to gambling, which caused her to lose a lot of money. Whenever she met her friends, she would pretend to be possessed. At one point, she even tried to steal from her own house, taking her mother’s jewellery. But when her mother discovered the theft, Mitali pretended to be possessed again to avoid being blamed. She tells Angad that everything she did was an attempt to repay the money she owed her friends. However, Angad says it is too late.

Angad breaks off their engagement, stating that they cannot get married anymore because she betrayed her own family.

At Shantiniketan, Ritik asks Tulsi how Pari and Ranvijay got engaged despite Shalini speaking to Mihir. Tulsi explains that Shalini did not speak against Ranvijay but spoke against Tulsi to Mihir. Ritik suggests that Ranvijay must have manipulated Shalini. Disappointed, Tulsi says it is too late now and that Pari and Ranvijay are not engaged. She adds that things have changed between her and Mihir, and he now demands proof before trusting her.

Mitali says she cannot be angry at Angad for calling off the engagement. Angad asks her to announce the breakup to protect her reputation, explaining that he could do it himself, but her name would be tarnished, and the family would suffer. He insists that she break it off to maintain her respect. Mitali apologises to Angad, agrees to tell their families, and reveals that she will return to the USA.

As Angad and Vrinda head home, he tells her that the foundation of any relationship is love, trust, and friendship. He explains that even if they had a strong friendship, their marriage could have worked, but he knew they were never truly friends. Angad concludes that everything that happened was for the best.

Finally, he confesses to Vrinda that he loves her and admits that he had lied when he said he had no feelings for her.