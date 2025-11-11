Would You Marry Me Finale Episodes 11 & 12: What Will Happen To Woo-ju & Me-ri? Storyline & More Details Inside

Would You Marry Me | Instagram

The Korean drama that is trending these days is 'Would You Marry Me.' The show is soon heading towards its finale, featuring a love story layered with suspense and drama. In the final episode, will Kim Woo-ju finally get justice?

In Would You Marry Me Episodes 11 and 12, Han-gu’s truth is finally revealed. In the finale, he attempts to destroy the evidence but is caught in the act by Woo-ju. The police arrest Han-gu as Woo-ju exposes his uncle’s true identity. During the trial, the judge hands down a heavy sentence, a verdict that breaks Han-gu's temper.

After the trial ended, Woo-ju will be left hurt by his uncle's betrayal. On the other hand, Mi-Yeon will decide to finalise the divorce with Han-gu. Meanwhile, Woo-ju will tell the entire story to his grandmother who regains her consciousness.

Woo-ju's grandmother meets Me-ri, where they reveal the truth about their relationship and pretend marriage. However, the duo decides to keep their relationship a secret at work

Later in the finale episodes, Me-ri's ex suddenly appears. Filled with jealousy, the ex decides to bring down both Me-ri and Woo-ju. He then exposes the couple's fake marriage in front of the media.

How will they handle this sudden distress?

Watch Would You Marry Me Episode 11 & 12 to know what happens ahead.

Would You Marry Me Finale Release Date

Would You Marry Me Episodes 11 & 12 will be released on Friday and Saturday, November 14 & 15. The finale episodes will be available to watch on Disney+ for the international viewers. The Indian viewers can watch Would You Marry Me on Dailymotion.

As of now, there are no reports on whether the K-drama will be available to watch on Netflix or Prime Video.