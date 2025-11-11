Bobby Deol Looks Emotional, Hides Face From Paps After Visiting Ailing Father Dharmendra At Mumbai Hospital – VIDEO

Actor Bobby Deol, son of veteran actor Dharmendra, was seen exiting Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday after visiting his ailing father, who was admitted on November 10. As Bobby sat in his car, paparazzi surrounded it, blocking his way as he made his way home amid concerns over his father’s health.

Bobby Deol Looks Emotional After Visiting Dharmendra At Hospital

The actor looked visibly emotional, trying to hide his emotions as paparazzi clicked continuously. Bobby was also seen covering his face to avoid being photographed.

Check out the video:

Since 89-year-old Dharmendra's hospitalisation, several stars, including Aamir Khan, Ameesha Patel, Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan, Govinda, and Salman Khan, have visited to check on the legendary actor amid health concerns.

Esha Deol, Hema Malini Dismiss Rumours About Dharmendra's Death

Earlier today, several reports falsely claimed that Dharmendra had passed away. Reacting to the rumours, the actor's daughter Esha wrote, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery."

While Hema Malini lashed out, saying, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy."

Dharmendra is best known for films such as Phool Aur Patthar, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Sholay, Khamoshi, and Johnny Gaddar, among others.