Delhi Crime Season 3 OTT Release Date: Know When & Where To Watch Shefali Shah, Huma Qureshi's Thriller Web Series

Delhi Crime Season 3 | Netflix

Delhi Crime is set to return with its highly anticipated Season 3. The series, known for its authentic portrayal of real-life crimes in Delhi, promises to explore new emotional and moral depths in the upcoming season. Shefali Shah will reprise her role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi. Season 3 of Delhi Crime will be available on Netflix starting November 13, 2025.

About Delhi Crime Season 3

The streaming giant shared the trailer on X (formerly X) and captioned, "Beyond reason, beyond borders. Ek aisa case jo har hadd paar karega 🚨Watch Delhi Crime Season 3, out 13 November, only on Netflix." Delhi Crime is based on the themes of crime, justice, systemic failures, and the complex realities of police work. Each season focuses on a different true-crime case, exploring how it exposes various societal issues within Delhi.

Beyond reason, beyond borders. Ek aisa case jo har hadd paar karega 🚨

Watch Delhi Crime Season 3, out 13 November, only on Netflix.#DelhiCrimeS3OnNetflix pic.twitter.com/sniHNp6CHb — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 16, 2025

Storyline

Delhi Crime is a police procedural series based on the actual investigation of the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder of a young woman, commonly known as the "Nirbhaya" case. The series centres on a committed police unit, headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Vartika Chaturvedi, as they race against time to locate and apprehend the six offenders within five days, dealing with bureaucratic hurdles and significant public scrutiny.

Khauf ko milega jawaab kanoon se, jab Madam Sir takrayegi Badi Didi se.

Watch Delhi Crime Season 3, out 13 November, only on Netflix.#DelhiCrimeS3OnNetflix pic.twitter.com/gN5ZLTQLI6 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 18, 2025

Delhi Crime Season 3: Cast and characters

The popular series features Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi IPS, Rasika Dugal as Neeti Singh IPS, Rajesh Tailang as Inspector Bhupendra Singh, Jaya Bhattacharya as Vimla Bharadwaj and Anurag Arora as Sub-Inspector Jairaj Singh. In addition to this, Huma Qureshi also joins the season. Tanuj Chopra is the director for the third season. Delhi Crime Season 3 is inspired by the Baby-Falak case.