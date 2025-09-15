Maxton Hall – The World Between Us Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Damian Hardung, Harriet Herbig-Matten’s Series

Maxton Hall – The World Between Us Season 2 OTT Release Date | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten's German romantic drama is returning for its second season. Maxton Hall –The World Between Us Season 2 is set to deliver even more secrets, heartbreaks, and confrontations that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

The popular series is based on Mona Kasten's novel, Save Me. It is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video, starting from November 7, 2025.

About Maxton Hall – The World Between Us Season 2

The audiences will be able to watch in German and French with English subtitles. It is directed by Martin Schreier and Tarek Roehlinger. The screenplay of the series is done by Daphne Ferraro, Marc Schießer, Marlene Melchior, Nina Rathke, Zoe Hagen, Anna Schimrigk, and Juliana Lima Dehne. The series is produced by Valentin Debler, Markus Brunnemann, and Ceylan Yildirim under the banner of UFA Fiction.

Storyline

Maxton Hall-The World Between Us tells the story of a girl named Ruby Bell (Harriet Herbig Matten), a scholarship student, who notices that the college is attended by the children of wealthy and powerful families. She struggles to adjust to her new surroundings and the wealthy students, but she soon discovers an explosive secret. In the trailer, a charming and wealthy boy named James learns of the secret and offers Miss Matten money to keep quiet. However, she refuses, which leads to an argument between them.

Will Miss Matten reveal the secret of Maxton Hall? And what will happen if she does? The series promises to answer these questions.

Cast and characters

Maxtoon Hall- The World Between Us features Harriet Herbig Matten as Ruby Bell, Sonja Weiber as Lydia Beaufort, Damian Harding as James Beaufort, Andrea Guo as Lin Wang, Fedja van Huet as Mortimer Beaufort, Justus Riesner as Alistair Ellington, Ben Felipe as Cyril Vega, Martin Neuhaus as Angus Bell, Julia Maria Kohler as Helen Bell, Eidin Jalai, and Clelia Sarto, among others.