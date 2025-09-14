Sarkeet OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Asif Ali's Film Online

Sarkeet OTT Release Date | Photo Credit:

Malayalam cinema continues to make waves with thought-provoking stories, and the upcoming film Sarkeet, starring Asif Ali, is another much-awaited addition. Sarkeet was released in theatres on 8 May 2025. After generating strong buzz with its gripping trailer and intriguing storyline, the film is now set to release on Simply South, starting from September 25, 2025.

About Sarkeet

The streaming platform shared the poster of the film on X and wrote, "Three souls. One day. A turning point. #Sarkeet, streaming on Simply South from September 26 worldwide, excluding India."

About the Film

Sarkeet explores the themes of morality, survival, and the complexities of human relationships when faced with testing circumstances. Starring Asif Ali in a powerful role, the film blends emotional depth with thrilling moments, showcasing his versatility as an actor. Known for choosing unconventional and layered characters, Asif Ali once again delivers a performance that leaves a lasting impact.

Why Watch Sarkeet?

The movie stands out not only for its engaging storyline but also for its strong direction and striking visuals that capture the essence of its narrative. It’s a blend of emotional drama and suspense, making it a must-watch for lovers of meaningful cinema. For audiences who appreciate Malayalam films that go beyond commercial boundaries, Sarkeet promises a fresh cinematic experience.

With its OTT release, Sarkeet is expected to garner even more appreciation from audiences who may have missed it in theatres. Asif Ali fans, especially, will find this film to be a rewarding watch.