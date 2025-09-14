The Ba***ds Of Bollywood OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Aryan Khan's Series Online

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood OTT Release Date | Photo Credit: Netflix

The much-awaited series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood has directed by Aryan Khan. It has already created a huge buzz among fans and the entertainment industry. The series marks Aryan Khan's highly anticipated directorial venture. Audiences are excited to see how Aryan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, makes his mark as a storyteller with this fresh project. The series is set to be released on Netflix, starting from September 18, 2025.

About The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

The streaming giant shared the trailer of the upcoming series on X and wrote, "Too filmy to be real. Too real to be filmy 👀🎬Watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood, out 18 September, only on Netflix.".

Too filmy to be real. Too real to be filmy 👀🎬

Watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood, out 18 September, only on Netflix.#TheBadsOfBollywoodOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/Yg7E1BY5He — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 8, 2025 \

What is the series all about?

The show is said to feature an ensemble cast with a gripping storyline exploring the glamour and struggles behind the curtains of Bollywood. Fans are particularly intrigued to see how Aryan presents this bold subject, which could set him apart as a promising filmmaker in the streaming era.

Why you should watch Ba***ds of Bollywood?

The series, consisting of seven episodes, includes Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, and Mona Singh, among other artists. The show combines ambition, treachery, and drama in a manner that will captivate viewers. What adds to its uniqueness is that it represents Aryan Khan's initial directorial venture, highlighting his creativity, narrative skills, and vision independent of his superstar father, Shah Rukh Khan.