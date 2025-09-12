You And Everything Else On OTT: Where To Watch This Korean Drama Online

You And Everything Else On OTT: | Photo Credit: Netflix

You and Everything Else is a Korean drama that combines camaraderie, competition, and feelings in a manner that's already attracting enthusiasts globally. The drama promises a fresh take on friendship, keeping viewers hooked with every episode. The series features Kim Go-eun and Park Ji-hyun, among others. The series is streaming on Netflix.

About You and Everything Else

The streaming giant shared the trailer of the beloved South Korean drama on X and wrote, "a heartwrenching story about ex-best friends with so much lore? starring park ji-hyun and kim go-eun, you and everything else is now playing on netflix!" The series is directed by Jo Yeong-Min and Hye-jin Song has written the screenplay of You and Everything Else.

a heartwrenching story about ex best friends with so much lore? starring park ji-hyun and kim go-eun, you and everything else is now playing on netflix! #YouAndEverythingElse #ParkJiHyun #박지현 #KimGoEun #김고은 pic.twitter.com/q3kPLgky1x — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) September 12, 2025

Plot overview

You and Everything Else is a K-drama that delves into the intricate, enduring connection between two close friends, Ryu Eun-jung and Cheon Sang-yeon, whose relationship is defined by profound affection and intense jealousy. The narrative tracks their journey from their school years through their twenties, thirties, and into their forties, documenting the development of their friendship. The story reaches its peak in the present, as Sang-yeon, fighting terminal cancer, requests Eun-jung to join her at a euthanasia clinic. What happens next is revealed in the series.

All cast and crew

The series features Kim Go-eun, Park Ji-hyun, Kim Gun-woo, Cecilia Kim, Erin Choi, and Kim Mi-ji, among others. The series You and Everything Else explores themes of friendship, rivalry, terminal illness, and emotional intimacy.