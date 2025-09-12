 You And Everything Else On OTT: Where To Watch This Korean Drama Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentYou And Everything Else On OTT: Where To Watch This Korean Drama Online

You And Everything Else On OTT: Where To Watch This Korean Drama Online

You and Everything Else is a Korean drama that combines camaraderie, competition, and feelings in a manner that's already attracting enthusiasts globally.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 01:51 PM IST
article-image
You And Everything Else On OTT: | Photo Credit: Netflix

You and Everything Else is a Korean drama that combines camaraderie, competition, and feelings in a manner that's already attracting enthusiasts globally. The drama promises a fresh take on friendship, keeping viewers hooked with every episode. The series features Kim Go-eun and Park Ji-hyun, among others. The series is streaming on Netflix.

About You and Everything Else

The streaming giant shared the trailer of the beloved South Korean drama on X and wrote, "a heartwrenching story about ex-best friends with so much lore? starring park ji-hyun and kim go-eun, you and everything else is now playing on netflix!" The series is directed by Jo Yeong-Min and Hye-jin Song has written the screenplay of You and Everything Else.

Plot overview

FPJ Shorts
You And Everything Else On OTT: Where To Watch This Korean Drama Online
You And Everything Else On OTT: Where To Watch This Korean Drama Online
Construction Major NBCC Signs MoU With Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation For ₹3,700 Crore Infrastructure Projects
Construction Major NBCC Signs MoU With Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation For ₹3,700 Crore Infrastructure Projects
Urban Company IPO Sees Huge Demand, GMP Jumps Over 41% As Listing Price Likely To Cross ₹146
Urban Company IPO Sees Huge Demand, GMP Jumps Over 41% As Listing Price Likely To Cross ₹146
Maharashtra News: ATM With Over ₹16 Lakhs Cash Robbed From Verul Caves In Ahilyanagar | VIDEO
Maharashtra News: ATM With Over ₹16 Lakhs Cash Robbed From Verul Caves In Ahilyanagar | VIDEO

You and Everything Else is a K-drama that delves into the intricate, enduring connection between two close friends, Ryu Eun-jung and Cheon Sang-yeon, whose relationship is defined by profound affection and intense jealousy. The narrative tracks their journey from their school years through their twenties, thirties, and into their forties, documenting the development of their friendship. The story reaches its peak in the present, as Sang-yeon, fighting terminal cancer, requests Eun-jung to join her at a euthanasia clinic. What happens next is revealed in the series.

Read Also
OTT Releases This Week: From Coolie To Saiyaara, Check The List Of Films & Shows For The Weekend...
article-image

All cast and crew

The series features Kim Go-eun, Park Ji-hyun, Kim Gun-woo, Cecilia Kim, Erin Choi, and Kim Mi-ji, among others. The series You and Everything Else explores themes of friendship, rivalry, terminal illness, and emotional intimacy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

You And Everything Else On OTT: Where To Watch This Korean Drama Online

You And Everything Else On OTT: Where To Watch This Korean Drama Online

TV Actor Ashish Kapoor Gets Bail In Alleged Rape Case

TV Actor Ashish Kapoor Gets Bail In Alleged Rape Case

Heer Express Review: Divita Juneja, Prit Kamani's Film Is A Promising & Fun-Filled Ride

Heer Express Review: Divita Juneja, Prit Kamani's Film Is A Promising & Fun-Filled Ride

Chinese Actor Yu Menglong, Known For Eternal Love, Dies At 37 After Falling From Building In Beijing

Chinese Actor Yu Menglong, Known For Eternal Love, Dies At 37 After Falling From Building In Beijing

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle X (Twitter) Review: 'Best Movie Of The Year'; Netizens Can't Stop...

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle X (Twitter) Review: 'Best Movie Of The Year'; Netizens Can't Stop...